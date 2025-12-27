Autism and Information Processing: New Podcast Explores Why Cognitive Pace Matters

A new episode of The William Gomes Podcast sheds light on one of the most misunderstood aspects of autism: information processing.

In Episode 13, “Information Processing in Autism – A Different Cognitive Rhythm,” William Gomes explores how autistic people often process information in ways that are deeper, slower, or more detailed than is typically expected in modern environments. Rather than reflecting a lack of ability, these differences reveal a distinct cognitive rhythm that shapes how autistic individuals understand, organise and respond to the world around them.

The episode examines why clarity is so important for autistic people, how fast-paced environments can create overload, and why conversations, classrooms or workplaces may become overwhelming when too much information arrives at once. Gomes explains how processing differences influence communication, behaviour and emotional wellbeing, offering insight that is particularly relevant for parents, educators, clinicians and SEND professionals.

Importantly, the discussion reframes these differences as neutral variations rather than deficits. By adjusting pace, expectations and methods of communication, environments can become far more accessible and supportive for autistic children and adults. Small changes, the episode suggests, can significantly reduce stress and improve participation, learning and connection.

The episode forms part of a wider autism series on The William Gomes Podcast, which focuses on understanding autistic experience through empathy, neurodiversity and nervous-system awareness rather than behaviour management or pressure to conform.

The William Gomes Podcast continues to provide accessible, compassionate discussions aimed at improving understanding of autism across families, education, healthcare and wider society.