PRINPAG President David Tamakloe urges unity, professionalism in Christmas and New Year Message

PRINPAG President David Tamakloe has urged media practitioners across Ghana to embrace unity, professionalism, and shared responsibility as part of his Christmas and New Year goodwill message to the media fraternity.

Reflecting on the year 2025, Mr. Tamakloe acknowledged the economic difficulties and threats to press freedom that continue to confront the media industry. He noted that despite these challenges, journalists and publishers have remained committed to their duty of informing the public and upholding democratic values.

The PRINPAG President encouraged media practitioners to use the festive season as a moment to renew their dedication to ethical reporting, tolerance, and mutual respect. He emphasized that the media plays a vital role in shaping public discourse and promoting accountability and transparency in society.

Mr. Tamakloe expressed optimism about the future of Ghana’s media landscape and wished practitioners a peaceful Christmas celebration and a productive, incident-free New Year filled with opportunities for growth and innovation.