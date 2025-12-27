Strategic Brief: Turning Defense Claims into a Call for Accountability

Strategic Communication Brief

Addressed to the Office of the Attorney-General

Introductory Call for Attention

Attention is demanded, not requested. At this critical juncture, the nation cannot afford silence or hesitation. The Attorney-General’s office stands at the center of public expectation, where justice must not only be done but be seen to be done. Enayat Qasimi’s own words have illuminated the path—statements that, when placed against the backdrop of Ghana’s constitutional mandate, strengthen the state’s narrative and reinforce the urgency of decisive action.

To: Office of the Attorney-General, Republic of Ghana

For Publication: Modern Ghana Platform

Objective

Capitalize on defense counsel Enayat Qasimi’s public statements to reinforce the legitimacy of Ghana’s judicial processes and demand accountability from former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

Key Defense Statement



“The case is politically motivated.”

“My client is willing to cooperate with Ghana’s legal processes.”

Strategic Messaging Opportunities

Frame Cooperation as Duty, Not Choice

Position Ofori-Atta’s “ willingness to cooperate” as an obligation under Ghanaian law.

as an obligation under Ghanaian law. Emphasize that cooperation means returning home to face trial, not contesting from abroad.

Neutralize Political Motivation Claim

Highlight that even the defense acknowledges Ghana’s courts as the proper venue.

Stress that accountability is about justice, not politics.

Public Trust Narrative



Use Qasimi’s words to show that Ghana’s judiciary is recognized internationally.

Reinforce that transparency and due process are being upheld.

Legal Leverage in Extradition



Cite defense admissions of cooperation in international proceedings.

Argue that there is no barrier to Ofori-Atta returning voluntarily to Ghana.

Suggested Talking Points for AG’s Office

“We welcome Mr. Ofori-Atta’s stated willingness to cooperate. The most appropriate way to demonstrate this is to return to Ghana and face the courts.”

“Justice in Ghana is not political—it is constitutional. Our courts are impartial, and every citizen is guaranteed a fair trial.”

“The Attorney-General’s office will ensure that Mr. Ofori-Atta receives all rights guaranteed under the 1992 Constitution, including presumption of innocence and fair trial.”

“This case is not about politics. It is about accountability, transparency, and the rule of law.”

Civic Education Takeaway

By reframing defense counsel’s own words, the Attorney-General can:

Strengthen public confidence in Ghana’s judiciary.

Shift the narrative from politics to accountability.

Demonstrate that constitutional rights are being respected.

Call on Ofori-Atta to prove his innocence by facing the law openly.

Here’s the final opinion column with a closing historical reflection — tying Ken Ofori-Atta’s case to Ghana’s institutional memory and legacy of spirited defenses:

Ken Ofori-Atta Must Face the Law

Even his lawyer admits he is willing to cooperate. Ghana’s courts are the place to prove it.

Former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta stands accused in proceedings that have drawn both national and international attention. His lawyer, Enayat Qasimi, has argued that the case is politically motivated. Yet in the same breath, Qasimi insists that his client is “willing to cooperate with Ghana’s legal processes.”

That admission changes everything.

Cooperation is not optional. If Ofori-Atta is truly willing, then he must return home and face Ghana’s courts.

Politics cannot erase accountability. Allegations of political motivation do not cancel constitutional duty.

Justice is impartial. Ghana’s Constitution guarantees presumption of innocence, fair trial, and legal representation. These rights will be upheld.

Public trust is at stake. By standing trial, Ofori-Atta can help restore confidence in Ghana’s institutions and clear his name before the people.

Civic Education Takeaway

No international counsel can substitute for moral courage. If Ken Ofori-Atta genuinely believes he is innocent, then the greatest service he can render to himself and to Ghana is to come home, face the law, and prove it openly.

“Justice in Ghana is not political—it is constitutional. Every citizen, no matter their status, must face the law.”

What Ghana’s Constitution Guarantees You

Every Ghanaian is entitled to rights that protect against injustice. These apply to all citizens, regardless of political status or accusation:

Presumption of Innocence – You are innocent until proven guilty.

– You are innocent until proven guilty. Fair Trial – You must be tried before an impartial court within a reasonable time.

– You must be tried before an impartial court within a reasonable time. Right to Counsel – You can choose a lawyer to defend you.

– You can choose a lawyer to defend you. Protection Against Arbitrary Arrest – Authorities must follow due process when detaining individuals.

– Authorities must follow due process when detaining individuals. Access to Information – You have the right to information that affects your case.

Civic Education Message:

These rights are not privileges—they are constitutional guarantees. Understanding them empowers citizens to demand accountability and strengthens Ghana’s democracy.

Historical Reflection

This moment echoes Ghana’s past. In 1944, Dr. J.B. Danquah mounted a spirited defense in the Kyebi Ritual Murder case, fighting for Ofori-Atta family members accused under colonial law. His determination showed how law, politics, and family honor intertwined in Ghana’s struggle for justice.

Today, Ken Ofori-Atta faces his own test. Just as Danquah’s defense became part of Ghana’s institutional memory, Ofori-Atta’s choice will shape how history remembers him. Will he embrace accountability and strengthen Ghana’s democracy, or evade responsibility and weaken public trust?

Sources



GhanaWeb – Meet Ken Ofori-Atta’s “top-notch” international lawyer

– Meet Ken Ofori-Atta’s “top-notch” international lawyer Webbers Choice – US Lawyer Claims GRA-SML Case is Politically Driven, Defends Ofori-Atta

– US Lawyer Claims GRA-SML Case is Politically Driven, Defends Ofori-Atta Constitution of Ghana (1992) – Articles 14, 19, 21

Retired Senior Citizen

Teshie-Nungua

[email protected]