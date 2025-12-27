When Excellence Is Earned, Not Bestowed

Prof Agyemang with his wife, siblings and friends

In an age when honours are too often diluted by convenience, connections or ceremonial excess, the decision by the CenBa Africa Business Excellence Awards, in partnership with the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation, to honour Professor (Dr. Dr. Dr.) Joseph Kwasi Agyemang stands out for a simple reason: it is anchored in substance. This is not an award searching for relevance. It is relevance recognizing excellence.

Professor Agyemang’s conferment with the Distinguished Professional Achievement Award in Accounting Education is more than a personal accolade. It is a statement, about merit, intellectual rigour and Africa’s capacity to produce scholars whose work commands global respect.

A Scholar Defined by Depth, Not Ornament

At the centre of this recognition lies a rare academic achievement that is neither cosmetic nor ornamental. Professor Agyemang is the first person globally to earn three distinct PhDs in accounting, each rooted in a different specialization and intellectual tradition.

His doctoral qualifications span Accounting Sciences (Auditing) from the University of South Africa, Accounting Information Systems from Al-Madinah International University in Malaysia, and Public Sector Accounting from Universidad Central de Nicaragua. This is not academic accumulation for its own sake; it is a deliberate engagement with accounting as a system that undergirds governance, technology and public trust.

Why Accounting Education Now Matters More Than Ever

In a world grappling with financial crimes that routinely outpace regulatory systems and public sectors weakened by fraud and weak controls, Professor Agyemang’s scholarly focus could not be more timely.

His work in forensic accounting, auditing and ethical financial management addresses the fault lines destabilizing economies, particularly in developing contexts where institutional fragility turns accountability into an afterthought. That alignment between scholarship and real-world necessity is what separates enduring academic contribution from theoretical abstraction.

CenBa and the Otumfuo Foundation

The CenBa Africa Business Excellence Awards has steadily built a reputation for privileging impact over symbolism. Its partnership with the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation, long associated with education, ethical leadership and social intervention, adds moral clarity to its honours.

By recognizing Professor Agyemang, both institutions affirm that excellence in accounting education is inseparable from integrity, transparency and public confidence in institutions.

A Global Scholar with African Relevance

Beyond credentials, this award acknowledges Professor Agyemang’s influence as an educator and researcher whose work resonates across borders. Teaching at the University of South Africa and the University of Eswatini, he operates in demanding academic environments that insist on peer review, consistency and measurable output.

His research speaks to global debates in accounting and auditing while remaining attentive to African realities. This dual relevance, global in reach, local in consequence, defines scholarship that truly matters.

Innovation with Purpose, Not Novelty

The organizers’ citation praising his work for “pushing boundaries and establishing new benchmarks in accounting education” is significant. It points to innovation grounded in necessity rather than novelty.

Professor Agyemang’s scholarship challenges inherited systems, interrogates weak controls, and proposes frameworks that strengthen ethical financial management. It is this quality that aligns his work with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly those related to strong institutions and responsible governance.

Redefining What Africa Chooses to Celebrate

In societies where political visibility often overshadows intellectual labour, this honour carries a deeper message. It signals a rebalancing of values, one that tells young African scholars that depth, patience and rigour still count.

Professor Agyemang’s academic journey, spanning Africa, Asia and Latin America, also dismantles the myth that world-class scholarship must pass through a single Western gatekeeper. Excellence, when pursued seriously, is universally legible.

The Man Behind the Honour

Speaking after receiving the award, Professor Agyemang expressed gratitude. That modest response should not obscure the scale of what is being recognized.

His work strengthens the ethical foundations of finance and public administration at a time when those structures face relentless pressure. From corporate fraud to public-sector leakages, the crises confronting modern economies are moral as much as technical, and accounting education sits squarely at that intersection.

A Quiet Affirmation of Enduring Values

For the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation, whose interventions consistently emphasize education and leadership, this recognition aligns seamlessly with its ethos. It reinforces the idea that sustainable development rests not only on infrastructure, but on minds trained to protect public resources.

By honouring Professor (Dr. Dr. Dr.) Joseph Kwasi Agyemang, the CenBa Africa Business Excellence Awards and the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation have drawn a clear line between prestige that is performed and prestige that is proven.

When excellence is genuine, it does not need embellishment. It speaks, quietly, firmly and across borders.

The writer is a journalist, journalism educator and member of GJA, IRE and AJEN.