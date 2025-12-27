Catholic Priest urges Ghanaians to prioritize mental health during festive season

A Catholic priest has called on Ghanaians to be mindful of their mental, emotional and physical health as they celebrate Christmas and usher in the New Year, urging moderation in all festive activities.

The Reverend Father Albert Kyei Danso, Chaplain of the Holy Family Ghanaian Catholic Community Church in Pordenone, Italy, advised that while eating, drinking, dancing and socialising are part of the joy of Christmas, celebrations must be approached with wisdom to avoid economic, social and health challenges afterward.

According to him, individuals must take personal responsibility for their well-being, especially during and after the festive season. He particularly encouraged the youth to dedicate sufficient time to addressing their mental and emotional health.

Sharing his Christmas and New Year message in an interview with the media on Friday, Rev. Fr. Danso stressed that it was important for everyone to enter the new year in good health and general wellness, despite the many struggles and challenges experienced in recent years.

“As humans, there are moments when we need the help of psychologists, psychiatrists, or even mature and trusted friends and relatives to help us overcome inner pain and heal psychological wounds,” he said. “Through counselling, words of encouragement, therapy and spiritual support, we can gradually regain our emotional balance.”

He further urged people not to neglect prayer and decent living, advising them to choose their friends wisely and avoid holding grudges, which he noted could place unnecessary stress on the mind and body.

Rev. Fr. Danso observed that mental and emotional health challenges significantly affect productivity and socio-economic growth, yet many Africans fail to take these issues seriously. He therefore called for greater awareness and openness about mental health concerns.

He also encouraged individuals to regularly reflect on their lives by assessing where they have come from, where they currently are and where they are heading. According to him, such self-examination is essential for shaping the right path in life.

Christians, he added, should take time to reflect, introspect, evaluate and assess their achievements by God’s grace, identify areas where they have fallen short and understand the factors behind those shortcomings to plan better for the future.

The priest further emphasised the importance of self-awareness, urging people to understand their temperament and personality traits, whether they are quick-tempered or patient, introverted or extroverted.

“As God-fearing individuals, we must ask ourselves who we truly are, what our hidden sides are and where our weaknesses lie, especially as a new year approaches,” he said.

Rev. Fr. Danso explained that once people identify these traits, they should make deliberate efforts to understand whether they are natural tendencies or learned behaviors and work consciously to improve themselves.

He highlighted common human defects such as anger, jealousy, selfishness, procrastination, laziness, unforgiveness, excessive judgment, alcoholism, greed and abuse of power, warning that these habits could derail personal growth, professional development and healthy relationships if left unchecked.

To manage stress and regain lost energy, the priest also underscored the importance of rest, recreation and exercise. He recommended activities such as family outings, group recreation, church activities and daily brisk walks to improve blood circulation, maintain heart health and burn excess calories.

According to him, adequate rest and regular exercise help individuals return to work refreshed, motivated and happier, thereby increasing productivity and improving human relations.

Rev. Fr. Danso further encouraged people to invest time in developing their talents as part of building a strong personality and presenting themselves well in society.

He concluded by reiterating that balanced living, through moderation, reflection, prayer, recreation and self-improvement, is key to achieving holistic health and well-being in the coming year.