ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Fresh clashes erupt in DR Congo's Uvira

By AFP
Congo Whoever occupies the strategic eastern city of Uvira gets control of the DR Congos land border with Burundi. By Jospin Mwisha (AFP)
FRI, 26 DEC 2025
Whoever occupies the strategic eastern city of Uvira gets control of the DR Congo's land border with Burundi. By Jospin Mwisha (AFP)

Fresh clashes erupted on Friday near Uvira in the Democratic Republic of Congo's east between the Rwandan-backed M23 group and pro-government militia, local and security sources said.

On Friday, "around 6:00 am (0400 GMT), two M23 patrol boats were hit in the Kalundu port before catching fire," Martin Mafikiri Mashimango, a local civil society leader, told AFP.

"We saw a plane bombing the the middle of Kalundu port," said one local resident, Masumboko.

Whoever occupies the strategic eastern city of Uvira, gets control of the DR Congo's land border with Burundi, a military ally of Kinshasa. The city is home to several hundred thousand people.

The army spokesman for the region, Reagan Mbuyi Kalonji, confirmed the destruction of the two M23 boats in the port of Kaludu on Lake Tanganyika.

They had "contained equipment, weapons and other military material", he told AFP.

The army was putting pressure on the M23 and had "inflicted enormous losses" on them as well as capturing 13 of their number, he added.

He also said there had been "intense fighting" Friday in the high country of Fizi, southeast of the South-Kivu district.

Local officials said that the army, backed by the pro-government Wazalendo militia, had taken Makobola, about 20 kilometres (12 miles) south of Uvira, from the M23, forcing them back to the hills southwest of the city.

Contacted by AFP, the M23 refused to confirm or deny either the lost of its the vessels or the resumption of fighting at Makobola.

Strategic city

Clashes between M23 and pro-government forces erupted earlier in the week near Uvira when the Rwanda-backed militant and a pro-Kinshasa militia called Wazalendo traded gunfire "that could be heard across Uvira," Mashimango had told AFP at the time.

The M23 militia seized the strategic city near the border with Burundi earlier this month, shortly after the Congolese and Rwandan governments signed a peace deal in Washington that US President Donald Trump hailed as a "great miracle".

After the US accused Rwanda of violating the peace agreement it signed with its neighbour in early December, M23 said it would withdraw from Uvira.

But local and security forces say plainclothes M23 members have stayed behind in the city.

The DRC's armed forces have called the M23 withdrawal promise "a media coup designed to fool public opinion" and accused the group of re-deploying in the hillsides above Uvira.

AFP
AFP

Top news and features from AFP's reporters around the world. Page: afp

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

8 hours ago

The Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping route for the worlds oil, is a major source of contention between the United States and Iran - - / AFP Trump and Iran's supreme leader trade threats as mediators try to save deal

8 hours ago

Huge waves crash on the coastline ahead of Typhoon Bavi in Wenling in eastern Chinas Zhejiang province on July 10, 2026. - Chinatopix Via AP More than 1 million evacuated as Typhoon Bavi makes landfall in China

11 hours ago

Franklin Cudjoe urges Minister to intervene as Azumah Resources, E&P dispute heads to international arbitration Franklin Cudjoe urges Minister to intervene as Azumah Resources, E&P dispute hea...

11 hours ago

MANI Africa Vice President Kofi Bentil 'They took the mud from the gutters and put them on the streets' – Kofi Bentil f...

11 hours ago

Susu Collector arraigned for allegedly defrauding 35 traders of GH¢156,455 Susu Collector arraigned for allegedly defrauding 35 traders of GH¢156,455

11 hours ago

Ghanaian teacher battles debt and visa crisis in Thailand Migration dream turns sour as Ghanaian teacher battles debt and visa crisis in T...

12 hours ago

South Africa World Cup midfielder Jayden Adams dies aged 25 South Africa World Cup midfielder Jayden Adams dies aged 25

12 hours ago

Former Akan NPP PC pays GHS105,000as T&T for 1,012 delegates ahead of constituency executives elections Former Akan NPP PC pays GHS105,000 as T&T for 1,012 delegates ahead of constitue...

12 hours ago

One injured, three arrested as violence mars NPP Bantama Constituency elections One injured, three arrested as violence mars NPP Bantama Constituency elections

12 hours ago

GAC raises alarm over rising HIV infections among homosexuals in Bono Region GAC raises alarm over rising HIV infections among homosexuals in Bono Region 

Just in....
body-container-line