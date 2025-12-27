Tears of Joy at Komfo Anokye as MTN Ghana surprises Christmas day babies with loaded hampers

Officials of MTN Ghana’s Northern Business District distributed 70 fully loaded baby hampers to babies born on Christmas Day at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital and the Kumasi Children’s Hospital on Friday, December 26, 2025.

The heart-warming gesture formed part of a massive nationwide outreach that saw 700 baby hampers distributed across Ghana.

Within the Northern Business District alone, a total of 310 hampers were presented, with 240 distributed in other regions outside Ashanti on the same day.

Moving from ward to ward, MTN officials personally handed over hampers packed with essential baby items, including diapers, detergents, baby oil, towels and other necessities, bringing smiles and visible relief to mothers who had just welcomed their newborns.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Obed Adu-Amankwaah, Area Sales Manager for the Ashanti, Bono and Bono East Regions, said the initiative is an annual MTN Ghana tradition designed to spread love to mothers and babies born on Christmas Day.

“Christmas is not just about merry-making,” he said. “It is a season of giving, sharing and showing love to one another.”

He emphasized that MTN Ghana remains committed to giving back to society, noting that the company believes in leading with love because “the people make us who we are.”

Grateful for the timely support, Mrs. Dorcas Asamoah Nyamekye, Nurse Manager at the Obstetrics and Gynaecology Department, thanked MTN Ghana for standing with mothers during such a critical moment.

She appealed to the company to expand the initiative and urged other institutions to follow MTN’s example by extending support to patients in health facilities.

As carols faded and Christmas Day passed, MTN Ghana ensured that for many families, the true spirit of Christmas lived on, wrapped in care, compassion and a baby hamper full of hope.