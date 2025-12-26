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PUWU rejects government’s ‘rushed’ move to push ECG into private sector participation

  Fri, 26 Dec 2025
Social News PUWU rejects government’s ‘rushed’ move to push ECG into private sector participation
FRI, 26 DEC 2025

The Public Utility Workers’ Union of the Trades Union Congress has kicked strongly against what it describes as a hasty attempt by government to push the Electricity Company of Ghana into a Private Sector Participation arrangement.

In a press statement sighted by Metro TV, the union said it had been taken aback by media reports suggesting that government plans to appoint a transaction advisor for the PSP process before Christmas. According to PUWU, the reported move flies in the face of earlier assurances from government and undermines ongoing internal reforms at ECG.

The union stressed that the decision contradicts an agreed turnaround programme involving the Ministry of Energy, ECG management and workers, led by PUWU, which was designed to restore the power distributor through internal restructuring rather than privatisation. It recalled that the programme was the product of extensive engagements with the Minister of Energy, who had assured workers of non-interference in the affairs of ECG.

PUWU said it was therefore shocked by reports of plans to appoint a transaction advisor at this stage, describing the development as unexpected and troubling.

The union noted that over the past five months, ECG workers have shown exceptional commitment, discipline and dedication to the turnaround agenda, producing tangible results. It said revenue mobilisation has improved significantly, system losses have been drastically reduced, and power supply has become more stable for consumers across the country.

According to PUWU, these gains have not gone unnoticed, pointing out that they have been publicly acknowledged by key government officials, including Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson during the presentation of the 2026 Budget on November 13, 2025, Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga on the floor of Parliament on November 27, and the Minister of Energy and Green Transition, John Abdullai Jinapor.

The union questioned the rationale behind appointing a transaction advisor, arguing that there is no transaction requiring advice that has not already been addressed by ECG management under the ongoing reform programme.

PUWU warned that the move appears premature and rushed, raising concerns that it could be driven by external interests seeking to take control of a strategic national asset for the benefit of a few individuals rather than the wider Ghanaian public.

Reaffirming its stance, the union described ECG as a strategic national asset and insisted that any decision on its future must follow due process, ensure transparency and involve broad stakeholder consultation. It maintained that the agreed turnaround programme must be allowed to run its full course and be objectively assessed before any alternative options are considered.

PUWU is therefore calling on government to immediately suspend all actions toward Private Sector Participation, allow the current reform programme to be fully implemented, and ensure that its outcomes are properly evaluated in line with national energy distribution policy.

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