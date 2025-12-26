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Former Montpellier coach Gasset dies at 72

By AFP
Sports News Emblematic Montpellier man Jean-Louis Gasset has died at the age of 72. By Philippe LOPEZ (AFP/File)
FRI, 26 DEC 2025
Emblematic Montpellier man Jean-Louis Gasset has died at the age of 72. By Philippe LOPEZ (AFP/File)

French football coach and "emblematic" figure Jean-Louis Gasset died on Friday at the age of 72, his former club Montpellier announced.

Gasset was linked with the club, co-founded by his father, Bernard Gasset with Louis Nicollin, for most of his football life.

Born in Montpellier, he played 10 years for the club as a midfielder, racking up 231 league appearances between 1975 and 1985, before three spells as coach, most recently last year.

"A child of the club, he left a mark on everyone he met with his professionalism, kindness, and passion for passing on knowledge," the club said in a statement, adding that it has "lost one of its emblematic figures".

"Our sorrow is immense when we remember his smile, his unmistakable voice, and his sharp turn of phrase," the club said.

Gasset's only managerial success with Montpellier was the 1999 Intertoto Cup but he was also a long-time assistant to Laurent Blanc.

Together they worked at Bordeaux and Paris Saint-Germain as well as with the France team between 2010 and 2012.

"A football encyclopedia has left us. Thank you for everything, and rest in peace," said France captain and former PSG striker Kylian Mbappe.

Gasset also coached other French teams, including Saint-Etienne, Bordeaux, and more recently Marseille.

He managed the Ivory Coast, at the last Africa Cup of Nations in 2024, resigning midway through a tournament the Elephants ultimately won on home soil.

"A man of duty and principle, he left his mark on the Ivory Coast staff through his expertise, his professional rigour, and his commitment to serving football," said the Ivorian football federation.

AFP
AFP

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