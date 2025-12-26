Female Police Officer recounts daring undercover mission that led to key arrest at Nalerigu

A newly promoted female police officer has revealed how she undertook a high risk undercover operation in Nalerigu, disguising herself as a club girl to help her team arrest a suspect after conventional policing methods failed.

Recounting the mission, the officer said the assignment tested both courage and resolve. “I’ll talk about one of the arrests, which we went to Nalerigu. It was really difficult, but then we tried our best,” she recalled.

She explained that initial strategies proved ineffective, forcing the team to rethink their approach. As the only woman on the operation, she volunteered to go undercover, adopting a disguise that would allow them to get close enough to make the arrest.

“As the only lady, I did my best to act like a club girl, just to ensure the suspect was arrested. That was what I did,” she said.

Reflecting on her recent promotion, the officer expressed deep gratitude, describing the milestone as a divine calling rather than a personal accomplishment.

“I’m really honored, because there are a lot of women, but then God decided I should be chosen, and I’ve been chosen, so I just thank Him, and we pray that He gives us that strength for us to continue working,” she stated.

The officer is among 13 senior police officers recently promoted by the Inspector General of Police, Christian Tetteh Yohuno, in recognition of what the Police Service described as distinguished and dedicated service. She was the only woman to make the promotion list.