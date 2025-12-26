Bola Ahmed Tinubu: Lighting Brightness in Darkness Tasks and Challenges Ahead of 2027

Nigeria’s democratic journey has often been described as a passage through uncertainty, economic strain, and social tension. When President Bola Ahmed Tinubu assumed office in 2023, he inherited a nation grappling with deep-rooted challenges: economic instability, rising insecurity, weakened public trust, and widening social inequality. His leadership has since been framed by supporters as an attempt to bring light into Nigeria’s darkness through bold and sometimes controversial reforms. As the country gradually looks toward the 2027 general election, the critical question remains whether his administration has done enough to justify a second term amid current realities.

From the onset, President Tinubu signaled a departure from cautious governance. His administration embarked on sweeping economic reforms aimed at correcting long-standing structural problems. One of the most significant decisions was the removal of fuel subsidies, a policy that had consumed vast public resources for decades. The government argued that subsidy removal would free funds for infrastructure, healthcare, education, and social welfare. Similarly, the unification of the foreign exchange system was designed to improve transparency, attract investors, and stabilize Nigeria’s economy in the long term.

These policies were intended as foundational steps toward economic renewal, reflecting Tinubu’s belief that Nigeria needed difficult choices to secure a better future. Supporters view these moves as courageous efforts to confront systemic dysfunctions that previous administrations avoided. In this sense, Tinubu’s leadership has been portrayed as lighting a path forward, even if that path is initially uncomfortable.

However, the immediate impact of these reforms has been deeply felt by ordinary Nigerians. Inflation surged, the cost of living increased sharply, and many households struggled to afford basic necessities. For millions, the promise of long-term gains has been overshadowed by short-term pain. This economic hardship represents one of the greatest challenges facing the administration as 2027 approaches. To secure public confidence, reforms must translate into tangible improvements in people’s daily lives, not just positive macroeconomic indicators.

Another critical area shaping Tinubu’s re-election prospects is national security. Nigeria continues to battle multiple security threats, including banditry, kidnapping, insurgency, and communal violence. While the administration has emphasized intelligence coordination, military reforms, and regional cooperation, insecurity remains a major concern for citizens. Without visible and sustained improvements in safety, it will be difficult to convince Nigerians that the nation has truly moved from darkness into brightness.

Politically, President Tinubu faces both opportunity and pressure. Within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), there is growing support for his re-election bid, with party leaders emphasizing continuity and stability. They argue that reforms need time to mature and that reversing course could derail progress. At the same time, opposition parties continue to criticize the administration, focusing on economic hardship, governance style, and perceived exclusion.

Public perception will be decisive. For many voters, 2027 will not be a referendum on policy intentions but on outcomes. Nigerians will judge whether jobs have been created, whether food is more affordable, whether power supply has improved, and whether communities feel safer. Political loyalty alone may not be sufficient in a country where daily survival shapes political choices.

Looking ahead, several tasks are crucial if President Tinubu seeks another term. First, economic relief measures must complement structural reforms, especially for vulnerable populations. Second, security improvements must be felt at the grassroots level, not just reported in official statements. Third, the administration must work toward inclusive governance, reducing political polarization and fostering national unity. Finally, delivering visible infrastructure and social development projects will be key to reinforcing the narrative of progress.

In conclusion, Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s presidency represents an ambitious attempt to reposition Nigeria amid profound challenges. The idea of lighting brightness in darkness captures both the hope and the controversy surrounding his leadership. As 2027 draws nearer, the success or failure of his re-election bid will depend largely on whether Nigerians believe that the sacrifices of today are genuinely leading to a brighter, more secure, and more prosperous tomorrow. The story of his leadership is still unfolding, and its final judgment will rest in the hands of the people.

Mustapha Bature Sallama

Medical Science communicator.

Private Investigator and Criminal

Investigation and Intelligence Analysis,

International Conflict Management and Peace Building. Alumni Gandhi Global Academy United States Institute of Peace.

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