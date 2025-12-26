“Let purpose, not pleasure lead this season” — Kwame Despite to Ghanaians

Dr. Osei Kwame Boakye, widely known as Kwame Despite

As Ghana and the rest of the world usher in the warmth of Christmas and look ahead to a hopeful New Year, Dr. Osei Kwame Boakye, widely known as Kwame Despite, has issued a thoughtful and far-reaching message of gratitude, responsibility, and faith, one that reflects both his personal convictions and the corporate values of the Despite Group of Companies.

In an exclusive interview, Nii Okpoti Odamtten and Muhammad Mustapha Faisal, the celebrated entrepreneur, media magnate, and philanthropist extends heartfelt wishes to staff, partners, and citizens across Ghana and beyond, while urging restraint, safety, and spiritual reflection during the festive season.

Dr. Despite begins by acknowledging the collective effort that has sustained his diverse business empire spanning media, manufacturing, trading, and hospitality through another demanding year.

“Every success we celebrate today is built on the dedication of our people,” he says. “From our frontline staff to management, and from our partners to the Ghanaian public, I am deeply grateful.”

He describes Christmas not merely as a holiday, but as a moment to pause and appreciate the power of teamwork, discipline, and shared purpose.

“Christmas reminds us that progress is never individual it is always collective.”

With festivities often accompanied by increased travel and social activity, Dr. Despite delivers a firm but compassionate reminder on personal responsibility particularly regarding alcohol consumption and road safety.

“Celebrate, yes but celebrate wisely,” he cautions. “Watch what you eat, be mindful of what you drink, and never drink and drive. No celebration is worth a life.”

His message is both personal and public-spirited, reflecting concern for families who have lost loved ones to avoidable accidents during past festive seasons.

“Joy should never turn into regret. Arrive alive every life matters.”

Beyond business and public safety, Dr. Despite places strong emphasis on the spiritual meaning of Christmas, urging Ghanaians to look beyond material celebration.

“In all the excitement, let us not lose sight of the true meaning of Christmas,” he says quietly. “Let Jesus Christ be our ultimate focus His life teaches humility, compassion, and service.”

He adds that faith has remained a steady anchor throughout his entrepreneurial journey, especially during challenging times.

“When faith leads, success follows with humility.”

As the New Year approaches, Dr. Despite expresses optimism for 2026, calling on leaders, workers, and young people to embrace discipline, innovation, and integrity.

“The future belongs to those who prepare for it with character and hard work,” he notes. “If we remain focused, united, and God-fearing, 2026 will be a year of growth and renewed opportunity.”

He reiterates his commitment to job creation, responsible enterprise, and national development through the Despite Group’s expanding footprint.

In closing, Dr. Despite offers a simple but powerful message: “To our staff, our customers, and all citizens: I wish you a Merry Christmas and a prosperous, peaceful New Year. Take care of yourselves and one another.”