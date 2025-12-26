“Let our celebrations reflect care, compassion” - Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong

Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong

As the curtain gradually falls on the year and Christmas lights illuminate homes across Ghana and beyond, the Chief Executive Officer of Special Ice Mineral Water, Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong, has called on Ghanaians to mark the festive season with gratitude, discipline and renewed spiritual focus.

In an interaction with the media, the respected business leader reflected on leadership, public safety, faith and the collective responsibility required to end the year on a hopeful note, as the nation prepares for a purposeful and prosperous 2026.

For Dr. Ofori Sarpong, Christmas represents, above all, a season of thanksgiving.

“I want to sincerely thank every member of the Special Ice Mineral Water family for their dedication, resilience and loyalty throughout the year,” he said. “Our success is not built by machines alone, but by people who show up daily with commitment and integrity.”

He extended similar goodwill to customers, business partners and the general public, stressing that no enterprise can thrive in isolation.

“Businesses grow when communities are strong and supported,” he noted.

While acknowledging the joy, togetherness and celebrations that characterise the season, Dr. Ofori Sarpong issued a strong caution on road safety and personal responsibility, particularly against drinking and driving.

“This season should not be remembered for preventable tragedies,” he warned.

“I urge everyone to watch what you eat, watch what you drink and, most importantly, never drink and drive. A moment of carelessness can cost a lifetime.”

He described road safety as a moral duty, urging families and friends to look out for one another and hold each other accountable during the festivities.

Beyond merrymaking and caution, the Special Ice CEO emphasised the spiritual essence of Christmas, calling on Christians to refocus on the birth and teachings of Jesus Christ.

“In the midst of the music, food and gatherings, let us not lose sight of the reason for the season,” he said. “Let Jesus Christ be our ultimate focus. His teachings of love, humility and service should guide our lives, not only at Christmas, but every day.”

Dr. Ofori Sarpong noted that faith remains central to his leadership philosophy, shaping decision-making within his organisation and redefining success beyond profit margins.

“Celebration must always go hand in hand with responsibility,” he added.

As the head of one of Ghana’s well-known bottled water brands, he maintained that corporate leaders have a duty to contribute actively to public wellbeing.

“Leadership goes beyond boardrooms and balance sheets,” he said. “It is about setting the right example in safety, values and how we treat people.”

He reaffirmed Special Ice Mineral Water’s commitment to quality, health and ethical business practices, describing access to safe drinking water as both a business responsibility and a social necessity.

Looking ahead with optimism, Dr. Ofori Sarpong called on Ghanaians to enter 2026 with unity, discipline and renewed purpose.

“I wish all our staff, partners and citizens a Merry Christmas and a prosperous, peaceful and productive 2026,” he said. “If we remain focused, faithful and responsible, the future will indeed be bright for us all.”