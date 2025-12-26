Greater Accra records highest firearm surrender under gun amnesty programme

The National Commission on Small Arms and Light Weapons says the Greater Accra Region has emerged as the leading source of firearms retrieved under the ongoing Gun Amnesty Programme.

The initiative, which commenced on December 1, allows individuals to voluntarily surrender or register unlicensed and illicit firearms without the risk of arrest, prosecution or interrogation. The programme is scheduled to end on January 15, 2026.

The Executive Secretary of the Commission, Dr Adam Bonaa, disclosed this on Friday, December 26, 2025, after a courtesy visit to the National Mosque in Accra, where he met with the National Chief Imam to engage the Muslim community on the importance of the exercise.

“The Greater Accra Region is one of the areas where most of the weapons we have collected are coming from. It is currently leading in terms of arms surrendered under the amnesty programme, with the support of the security commanders,” Dr Bonaa said.

He explained that the outreach to the Muslim community was influenced by the strong moral authority of the National Chief Imam, whom he described as a central figure in Ghana’s peacebuilding efforts. According to him, the Chief Imam had agreed to champion the programme as an ambassador.

“The Chief Imam is one of the pillars of peace in this country. He does not preach violence or disturbance. Even in difficult moments when people wanted to react violently on his behalf, he consistently called for restraint. That tells you the kind of authority and moral influence he has,” Dr Bonaa said.

He added that the Chief Imam warmly welcomed the initiative and pledged to use his influence to encourage members of the Muslim community to voluntarily surrender illegal firearms.

The Greater Accra Regional Police Commander, DCOP Duuti Tuaruka, who accompanied the delegation, reassured the public that no arrests would be made under the amnesty arrangement.

He urged individuals in possession of illegal weapons to take advantage of the programme and hand them over to the security agencies before the January 15 deadline.