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Fri, 26 Dec 2025 General News

Osu Oblantaia Manye calls for responsible festive celebrations

By Muhammed Faisal Mustapha
Osu Oblantaia Manye and Development Queenmother, Naa Maku Os”aa IOsu Oblantaia Manye and Development Queenmother, Naa Maku OsÉ”Å‹aa I

As Ghanaians mark the Christmas festivities with heightened travel and social activities, the Osu Oblantaia Manye and Development Queenmother, Naa Maku Osɔŋaa I, has called on the public to celebrate with responsibility, uphold safety on the roads and keep faith at the heart of the season.

In a Christmas message to her staff, the people of Osu and the nation at large, Naa Maku Osɔŋaa I stressed that the festive period should be a time for reflection, gratitude and recommitment to values that strengthen families and communities.

She noted that Christmas goes beyond merrymaking, describing it as a sacred season that calls for moral responsibility and care for one another. According to her, life remains precious and must not be endangered in the name of celebration.

Extending goodwill to members of the traditional council, development partners and residents of Osu, the Queenmother underscored the importance of peace and togetherness as the foundation for sustainable development.

She particularly expressed concern about the spate of road traffic accidents that often characterise the festive season, appealing to motorists and revellers to exercise caution.

“Life is sacred. No celebration is worth a life lost to carelessness,” she cautioned, urging drivers to be mindful of what they eat and drink and to avoid driving under the influence of alcohol or fatigue.

The Osu Oblantaia Manye also used the occasion to highlight the spiritual significance of Christmas, reminding Christians to keep Jesus Christ as the central focus of the celebration.

“In all the excitement, let Christ be our ultimate focus. His teachings of love, humility and sacrifice are what our nation truly needs,” she said.

She added that faith-driven leadership and moral consciousness were essential ingredients for peaceful coexistence and national progress, noting that societies thrive when values are upheld.

Looking ahead to the new year, Naa Maku Osɔŋaa I expressed optimism about 2026, describing it as a year of restoration and growth, while urging citizens to embrace unity, discipline and civic responsibility.

She concluded by wishing Ghanaians a Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year, praying for God’s protection, guidance and blessings upon the nation.

“If we walk in unity, respect our laws and care for one another, Ghana will continue to rise,” she said.

Muhammed Faisal Mustapha
Muhammed Faisal Mustapha

News ReporterPage: muhammed-faisal-mustapha

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