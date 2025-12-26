On Bawumia’s Repeat Candidacy, Bryan Acheampong Is Right-on-Target - Part 1

Reports that the New Patriotic Party’s Member of Parliament for Okwawu-Abetifi, in the Eastern Region, Bryan Acheampong, unsuccessfully prevailed on former Vice-President Mahamudu “Issaka” Bawumia to withdraw from re-contesting the party’s Presidential -Nomination Election, scheduled for January 31, 2026, is smack on target, although the major reason for advising the twice-elected Akufo-Addo’s Arch-Lieutenant does not seem to muster strategic scrutiny (See “Bryan Acheampong says he privately urged Dr. Bawumia to withdraw from the 2026 NPP primary” Modernghana.com 12/18/25).

It does not seem to pass sound strategic scrutiny because it obliquely appears to be solely and staunchly predicated on the old and patently trite and vapid John “The Gentle Giant” Agyekum-Kufuor mantric logic of “party leadership ranking by turns.” Which, of course, would have inadvisably played into the hands of the least qualified stalwart among the present pack of five candidacy aspirants vying to represent the party in the 2028 Presidential Election, namely, Mr. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong.

We shall not bother ourselves too much and unnecessarily to rehash the legion reasons which Yours Truly has already deduced in several of his previous columns and articles, not the least of which is the long-established and incontrovertible and indefensible fact of Candidate Ohene Agyapong’s having already nauseatingly demonstrated that, indeed, he has absolutely no high moral regard for the proverbial average Ghanaian voter.

For instance, in the recent past, as well as presently, the former Member of Parliament for Assin-Central Constituency and before the latter Assin-North Constituency, both in the Central Region, has gone on public record as having categorically stated that he has absolutely no trust and confidence in the character and the work ethic of the dozens of Ghanaian workers whom he has employed in his various companies and enterprises.

And his reason? Simply that in the business playbook of the self-described former New York City taxicab driver - actually a former immigration scam-artist, by the lights of many reliable sources - the overwhelming majority of Ghanaian workers, to a person, are not trustworthy, because they are uniquely prone to theft, laziness and malingering. For that matter, the proprietor of the Oman Media Communications Network, among dozens of others, has an unwavering penchant for employing and engaging the services of Asians, whom Mr. Agyapong personally finds to be far more honest, diligent and disciplined, to serve in the topmost managerial positions of his companies and enterprises.

In other words, the 65-year-old man who is fiercely and desperately fighting to be elected President of Our Beloved Sovereign Democratic Republic of Ghana prefers to relegate most of his Ghanaian employees to the bottom-most rungs and the barest-minimum paying jobs in his companies and enterprises. Which immediately raises the critical question of why the remarkable intelligence sleuth who once admirably exposed the globally infamous Alfred Agbesi Woyome Mega-Heist of Ghanaian taxpayer money, a heinous racket of first-class criminality, involving a remarkable number of the topmost echelon leadership of the presently ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), including the late President John Evans Atta-Mills and the twice nonconsecutively elected President John “European Airbus SE Payola” Dramani Mahama, would gun for the highest office of the land, or Our Beloved Sovereign Democratic Republic of Ghana, knowing fully well that he would not be able to successfully staff up his cabinet or the topmost echelons of the membership of an Ohene-Agyapong Administration.

And the foregoing dismal state of affairs would be all because there are simply no Ghanaian citizens that the Assin-Dompim native, from the Central Region, deems qualified to fill these cardinal executive positions of foremost public trust. Which obviously raises the question of a possible neocolonialist policy agenda via which a newly elected President Kennedy Ohene Agyapong would be compelled to thoroughly amend or revise Ghana’s 1992 Republican Constitution in order to bring on board and into his cabinet, as well as into other equally significant executive portfolios in his government, Asian and possibly other non-Ghanaian and non-African expatriate employees.

But perhaps what is even more concerning here is that Candidate Ohene Agyapong has also not unfurled or publicly disclosed whatever plans he has, if any, to ensuring that his stereotypically shiftless and dishonest Ghanaian employees would be positively and progressively afforded the requisite avenues or job-related training facilities and programs to ensure that his indigenous and local Ghanaian employees are either inculcated or instilled with some of the same desirable work ethic that he smugly claims to be virtually second nature to his Asian-descended management employees.

Chances are that a President Kennedy Ohene Agyapong will not be able to run the kind of progressive and fiscally responsible government that he has been promising, galore, on the electioneering-campaign trail, of being supposedly intent on implementing, in the long-shot possibility of the hip-shooting blowhard freeloading political scam-artist and taxpayer-creaming megalomaniac being afforded our clearly undeserved presidential mandate.

In other words, if in the approximately three decades or a little over a generation that he has been running his big mouth and his dozens of enterprises as one of the largest private employers in the country, by his own boastful self-admission, Mr. Ohene Agyapong has not been able to either discover or train Ghanaian employees with the same level of work ethic and set of labor skills as his Asian-descended management employees then, of course, it absolutely goes without saying that any talk of a first-rate labor-disciplined Ohene Agyapong Administration will be as practically good as hogwash!

Or better yet, the veritable mirage that is the John “Nkokonketenkete” Dramani Mahama-fangled 24-Hour Economy. Which also logically raises the critical question of whether in the highly unlikely event of former Vice-President Mahamudu “Issaka” Bawumia dropping out of the New Patriotic Party’s 2028 Presidential-Election Primary, and the near-certain possibility of opening up a strategically wide berth of dominance for the once-defeated vaultingly ambitious Candidate Kennedy Ohene Agyapong to literally gobble up or cannibalize is apt to guarantee the Elephant Riders a better chance of clinching the presidency in December 2028.

My good or smart-money bet here is that this sort of scandalously facile and strategically noetic trap is precisely what the Mahama and the Johnson “The Bui Dam Woyome” Asiedu-Nketia Posse may be hoping for, in terms of a godsend. An electioneering cold chop, to be certain.

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

Professor Emeritus, Department of English

SUNY-Nassau Community College

Garden City, New York

E-mail: [email protected]