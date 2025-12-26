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Fri, 26 Dec 2025 Headlines

My father is the genesis of Bawku conflict – Kwame Nkrumah’s son

  Fri, 26 Dec 2025
Sekou NkrumahSekou Nkrumah

Sekou Nkrumah, son of Ghana’s first President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, has attributed the protracted Bawku chieftaincy conflict to deliberate political actions taken after independence rather than to natural disputes over traditional succession.

He argued that his father's administration altered the existing traditional authority structure inherited from the colonial period by installing rival chiefs in an effort to consolidate political support for the Convention People’s Party (CPP).

“This became the genesis of the chieftaincy dispute known today as the Mamprusi–Kusasi conflict,” Sekou said on Asaase Radio.

According to him, chiefs perceived to be opposed to the ruling party at the time were deliberately weakened or removed, while those seen as loyal were elevated to positions of authority. He recalled a warning he said was issued by his father to illustrate the political approach adopted at the time.

“Those of our chiefs who are with us, we will honour you. Those who are against us shall run away fast and leave their sandals behind.”

Sekou further traced the roots of the conflict to early electoral alignments, noting that Mamprusis largely supported the Northern People’s Party in 1954, while Kusasis aligned themselves with the CPP.

“That political divide hardened ethnic lines and transformed political competition into a recurring chieftaincy conflict,” he said.

He stressed that the problem did not end with the overthrow of Dr Kwame Nkrumah, arguing that successive governments, including the NLC, PNDC and NDC, continued to exploit the same political divisions, allowing the conflict to fester.

“The conflict has persisted not because solutions are unavailable, but because resolving it would require political sacrifices many governments are unwilling to make,” he added.

Sekou concluded that the Bawku crisis has endured largely because it serves political convenience rather than traditional necessity, making a lasting solution extremely difficult to achieve.

His comments are informed by his research in The Bawku Chieftaincy Dispute: History, Legitimacy and Political Interference, which examines how colonial and post independence policies reshaped traditional governance structures and entrenched the conflict.

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Comments

Awuradebasa | 12/27/2025 6:29:40 PM

What a very intelligent facts.... Nkrumah was the main problem in most of the conflicts happening in Ghana now, No communist can build a nation.

Comments1
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