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The more you speak the more partisan you sound so shut up – Koku Anyidoho blasts Constitution Review Chair

  Fri, 26 Dec 2025
Headlines The more you speak the more partisan you sound so shut up – Koku Anyidoho blasts Constitution Review Chair
FRI, 26 DEC 2025

Former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Koku Anyidoho, has cautioned the Chairman of the Constitution Review Committee, Prof. H. Kwasi Prempeh, to refrain from making public comments about the work of the committee on Ghana’s constitutional review.

According to Mr. Anyidoho, the more Prof. Prempeh speaks publicly about the review process, the more partisan he appears, a situation he warns could ultimately undermine the credibility of the work done by the committee.

In a post shared on X, Mr. Anyidoho said the government’s White Paper on the constitutional review should be allowed to speak for itself without further commentary from the committee’s chairman.

He cited the conduct of Prof. Fiadzo, who chaired the First Constitutional Review Committee, describing his silence after completing the work as an example Prof. Prempeh should emulate.

In his post, Mr. Anyidoho wrote, “If you don’t keep quiet and continue talking ‘bla bla bla’, you will destroy your own work ooo HKP. You have finished your work; allow the Government’s White Paper to speak for itself. Prof Fiadzo did not speak the way you are speaking when he chaired the First CRC. The more you speak; the more you will sound like a very partisan politician. Merry Christmas.”

The Constitutional Review Committee last week submitted its report to the President of Ghana, outlining several recommendations for reforms to the 1992 Constitution.

The report is expected to inform government action as authorities consider the proposed changes and the way forward on constitutional reforms.

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Comments

Kwame | 12/26/2025 2:25:19 PM

Koku Anyidoho should have been part of this government if he wasn't driven by jealousy, backstabbing, and destructive initiatives. In my life, I have never seen a man who is so bitter to rise against his own party, seeking its downfall because he has been suspended or sacked. I would have campaigned against Mahama if Anyidoho and Allotey Jacobs were given posts in his administration.

Comments2
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