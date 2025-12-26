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WDO appoints Umar Adamu as Director for Diplomatic Summits and Conferences in Ghana

By Muhammed Faisal Mustapha
General News Ambassador Umar Adamu
FRI, 26 DEC 2025
Ambassador Umar Adamu

The World Diplomatic Organization (WDO) has appointed Hon. Ambassador Umar Adamu as Director for Diplomatic Summit, Conferences and Events for WDO-Ghana, in recognition of his commitment to humanitarian service, peacebuilding and international cooperation.

The appointment, which took effect on December 19, 2025, entrusts Hon. Amb. Adamu with the responsibility of coordinating and leading diplomatic summits, conferences and official events on behalf of the organization within his designated territory.

In a formal appointment letter issued by the WDO, the organization noted that the selection reflects Mr Adamu’s dedication to advancing global goodwill and promoting the core values of diplomacy and humanitarian service.

The WDO, an international non-profit organization, emphasized that all positions within its structure are voluntary goodwill services.

As such, the role does not attract salaries or financial remuneration but is regarded as a contribution to humanity and international diplomacy, driven by service and commitment.

As part of his role, Hon. Amb. Adamu will represent the WDO in Ghana, promote its mission and objectives, and build strategic relationships with local authorities, institutions and relevant stakeholders.

He will also provide diplomatic support for WDO projects, participate in international conferences and meetings, and submit regular reports on diplomatic activities within his jurisdiction.

The organization further explained that all its career diplomats and special envoys are issued official diplomatic accreditations and credentials by the WDO, serving as proof of their authority to represent the organization in their assigned territories.

In addition, appointees are required to undergo mandatory diplomatic training at the Career Diplomatic Skills University (CDSU). The training covers key areas such as diplomatic protocol, international law, conflict resolution and global engagement.

The WDO reaffirmed its commitment to integrity, neutrality and credibility, stressing that its code of conduct strictly prohibits fraud, terrorism, incitement of violence, tribalism, sectarianism, partisan political endorsements and the use of its platforms for political bias.

The appointment letter was signed by Dr Doris A. Richardson, Director of Legal Affairs and Diplomatic Accreditations of the World Diplomatic Organization.

Muhammed Faisal Mustapha
Muhammed Faisal Mustapha

News ReporterPage: muhammed-faisal-mustapha

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