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Tema region records 536 fire outbreaks in 2025 – GNFS

  Fri, 26 Dec 2025
Disaster Tema region records 536 fire outbreaks in 2025 – GNFS
FRI, 26 DEC 2025

Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) in the Tema Region has recorded a total of 536 fire outbreaks between January and November 2025, representing a reduction from the 616 cases reported during the same period in 2024.

Divisional Officer II (DO II) Ebenezer Yenzu, the Tema Regional Public Relations Officer of the GNFS, disclosed this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Tema.

He said that out of the 536 incidents, 170 occurred in residential homes, while 115 were recorded in commercial premises, largely due to human activities.

DOII Yenzu urged the public to prioritise fire prevention measures, particularly during the Christmas festivities, when fire risks tend to increase.

He advised residents to observe safety measures while cooking, conduct regular electrical checks, keep flammable materials away from heat sources, and ensure the availability of functional fire safety equipment.

He cautioned against leaving cooking unattended, keeping curtains and towels near open flames, allowing grease to accumulate on cooking appliances, and leaving electrical appliances switched on when away from home or shops.

The Tema Fire PRO also warned against overloading electrical sockets, using faulty appliances, and neglecting regular inspections of electrical cords. He advised that matches and lighters be stored safely out of reach of children.

DOII Yenzu further urged residents to keep candles at least 12 inches away from flammable materials and to extinguish them before sleeping to prevent fire outbreaks. He stressed the importance of installing smoke alarms in kitchens, bedrooms, hallways, markets, and offices to ensure early detection of fire incidents.

He also encouraged households and businesses to acquire fire extinguishers, keep them accessible, and learn how to use them effectively.

DOII Yenzu reminded the public that the GNFS can be reached on emergency numbers 112 or 192 for prompt response to fire incidents.

Source: GNA

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