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Fosukrom women and girls undergo livelihood skills training

By Richard Kofi Boahen
Regional News Fosukrom women and girls undergo livelihood skills training
FRI, 26 DEC 2025

A 3-day alternative income sources training for women and girls in Fosukrom, a farming community in the Bia District of the Western-North Region has been organized by the Fosukrom Women Farmers Association.

It was under the theme: equipping women and girls in Fosukrom with sustainable livelihood.”

With funding support from the Global Greengrants Fund (GGF), the women were trained in livelihood skills training such as soap-making, beads production, and after-wash processing.

The training equipped the women and girls in the community with these skills with the view to providing them with alternative income sources beyond rain-fed farming, thereby reducing dependence on increasingly unpredictable agricultural yields.

It was also meant to strengthen resilience, enhance food security, and empower the participants economically and socially.

The Facilitator of the training, Ms. Lucy Annor, also used the occasion to sensitize the participants about climate change and its negative impact on the environment as well as dangers associated with the use of agro-chemicals.

She advised them to take the skills acquired during the training seriously to improve their living conditions.

Richard Kofi Boahen
Richard Kofi Boahen

Bono, Bono East and Ahafo CorrespondentPage: richard-kofi-boahen

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