Government targets 99.9% electricity access by 2030 as Awurahae and Sapor Get Power

Government has renewed its commitment to achieving near universal access to electricity, with plans to increase the national access rate from the current 89.03 percent to about 99.9 percent by 2030.

The Deputy Minister for Energy and Green Transition, Richard Gyan Mensah, said the target is critical to accelerating socioeconomic development, particularly in remote and underserved communities that have remained off the national grid for decades.

“Government remains resolute in achieving universal access to electricity, moving beyond the current 89.03 percent access rate to about 99.9 percent by 2030,” he stated.

Mr. Mensah made the remarks during the commissioning of electrification projects for Awurahae and Sapor in the Asuogyaman Constituency of the Eastern Region. The two communities, despite being located just a few kilometres from the Akosombo Hydropower Dam, had lived without electricity for generations.

Awurahae, a fishing and aquaculture community with an estimated population of 200 to 300, was connected to the national grid through a 2.4 kilometre network extension from Kudi Junction. The project, which began in 2024 and was completed in 2025, faced significant challenges due to difficult terrain and landscape.

According to Mr. Mensah, the works involved the installation of a 100 kVA distribution transformer, a medium voltage network using 120 sqmm aluminium conductors, and a low voltage network constructed with ABC cables. He said the total cost of the project amounted to GH¢3.05 million, reflecting the distance covered, terrain conditions and the quality standards required to ensure a reliable power supply.

The Deputy Minister praised the Member of Parliament for Asuogyaman and Deputy Minister for Finance, Thomas Ampem Nyarko, describing his leadership and advocacy as crucial to the successful completion of the project.

“I wish to acknowledge the exceptional leadership and advocacy of the MP for Asuogyaman, Thomas Ampem Nyarko, for his unwavering commitment to this project,” he said.

Commissioning the projects on Christmas Day, December 25, 2025, Mr. Ampem Nyarko described the electrification as the biggest Christmas gift to residents who had spent their entire lives without electricity.

“The best Christmas present that President Mahama is giving you today is connecting you to the national grid. This electricity will significantly improve your living conditions,” he told residents.

He explained that the project was self funded, with support from the Volta River Authority, the Ministry of Energy and Green Transition and voluntary labour provided by members of the beneficiary communities.

The MP recalled that ahead of the 2024 elections, he pledged to connect Awurahae and Sapor to the national grid if given the mandate, a promise he said has been fulfilled less than a year into his third term in Parliament.

Beyond the electrification projects, Mr. Ampem Nyarko assured residents that work is progressing steadily on the Akosombo Kudi Kofe Gyekiti road, which forms part of government’s Big Push infrastructure programme.

“The contractor will remain on site until the final bitumen asphalt overlay is laid to make the road fully motorable,” he said.

He also announced plans to construct a 24 hour market in Awurahae to boost economic activity, particularly in the fishing sector.

“Now you have light and your road is being worked on, the next step is to establish a thriving market. You can preserve your fish, attract buyers from other areas and stop selling your catch cheaply because of fear of spoilage,” he added.

In Sapor, residents raised concerns about persistent teacher attrition, largely attributed to the lack of electricity and basic amenities. Teachers posted to the community often leave within months, forcing schools to combine classes.

Mr. Ampem Nyarko said the situation would soon improve following the extension of electricity and the commencement of a six unit teachers accommodation project.

“This community has suffered very high teacher attrition, and one of the major reasons has been the absence of electricity,” he said. “We have secured a contract for the construction of six unit teachers bungalows so teachers can live here comfortably, and we expect the project to be completed in 2026.”

Residents of both communities expressed excitement and relief at the long awaited development. A community leader in Awurahae, Daniel Bisi, said the impact of electricity would be immediate.

“This electrification will change everything here. Fishing and farming will improve, and people will no longer be forced to sell their catch cheaply,” he said.

The Assembly Member for the Adjinadornir Sapor Electoral Area, Noah Tetteh, said the availability of electricity would significantly improve education outcomes.

“Now that we have light, teachers will stay and students can study at night. This is good news for the entire community and for the future of our children,” he noted.

Amid drumming, dancing and jubilation, chiefs and residents of Awurahae and Sapor expressed gratitude to government, the Ministry of Energy and Green Transition, the Volta River Authority and the Asuogyaman MP for finally connecting their communities to the national grid after decades of waiting.