ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Extending presidential term to five years unnecessary and nasty — Atta Mills’ brother

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Headlines Extending presidential term to five years unnecessary and nasty — Atta Mills’ brother
FRI, 26 DEC 2025

A brother of the late former President John Evans Atta Mills, Dr. Cadman Atta Mills, has expressed opposition to proposals to extend the presidential term from four to five years.

The proposal is among key recommendations contained in the Constitution Review Committee’s report submitted to President John Dramani Mahama.

Chairperson of the committee, Professor Henry Kwasi Prempeh, has argued that extending the term could help end what he describes as the near-automatic two-term tenure enjoyed by many presidents.

According to him, the current four-year term allows incumbents to easily seek re-election by claiming they did not have enough time to implement their policies.

“Five years is going to be a very difficult thing for an incumbent to come back and ask for more time if they haven’t performed well,” Prof. Prempeh said in an interview on Accra-based JoyNews.

However, reacting to the justification, Mr. Mills described the explanation as unconvincing, arguing that incumbency advantage makes a second term almost automatic.

“Unconvincing that Ghanaians will find it easier to deny an incumbent a second term after five years as opposed to four,” he stated.

“Besides, the power of incumbency will make a second term almost automatic; therefore, extending the term is unnecessary and nasty,” he added.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

7 hours ago

The Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping route for the worlds oil, is a major source of contention between the United States and Iran - - / AFP Trump and Iran's supreme leader trade threats as mediators try to save deal

7 hours ago

Huge waves crash on the coastline ahead of Typhoon Bavi in Wenling in eastern Chinas Zhejiang province on July 10, 2026. - Chinatopix Via AP More than 1 million evacuated as Typhoon Bavi makes landfall in China

10 hours ago

Franklin Cudjoe urges Minister to intervene as Azumah Resources, E&P dispute heads to international arbitration Franklin Cudjoe urges Minister to intervene as Azumah Resources, E&P dispute hea...

10 hours ago

MANI Africa Vice President Kofi Bentil 'They took the mud from the gutters and put them on the streets' – Kofi Bentil f...

10 hours ago

Susu Collector arraigned for allegedly defrauding 35 traders of GH¢156,455 Susu Collector arraigned for allegedly defrauding 35 traders of GH¢156,455

10 hours ago

Ghanaian teacher battles debt and visa crisis in Thailand Migration dream turns sour as Ghanaian teacher battles debt and visa crisis in T...

11 hours ago

South Africa World Cup midfielder Jayden Adams dies aged 25 South Africa World Cup midfielder Jayden Adams dies aged 25

11 hours ago

Former Akan NPP PC pays GHS105,000as T&T for 1,012 delegates ahead of constituency executives elections Former Akan NPP PC pays GHS105,000 as T&T for 1,012 delegates ahead of constitue...

11 hours ago

One injured, three arrested as violence mars NPP Bantama Constituency elections One injured, three arrested as violence mars NPP Bantama Constituency elections

11 hours ago

GAC raises alarm over rising HIV infections among homosexuals in Bono Region GAC raises alarm over rising HIV infections among homosexuals in Bono Region 

Just in....
body-container-line