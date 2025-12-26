Extending presidential term to five years unnecessary and nasty — Atta Mills’ brother

A brother of the late former President John Evans Atta Mills, Dr. Cadman Atta Mills, has expressed opposition to proposals to extend the presidential term from four to five years.

The proposal is among key recommendations contained in the Constitution Review Committee’s report submitted to President John Dramani Mahama.

Chairperson of the committee, Professor Henry Kwasi Prempeh, has argued that extending the term could help end what he describes as the near-automatic two-term tenure enjoyed by many presidents.

According to him, the current four-year term allows incumbents to easily seek re-election by claiming they did not have enough time to implement their policies.

“Five years is going to be a very difficult thing for an incumbent to come back and ask for more time if they haven’t performed well,” Prof. Prempeh said in an interview on Accra-based JoyNews.

However, reacting to the justification, Mr. Mills described the explanation as unconvincing, arguing that incumbency advantage makes a second term almost automatic.

“Unconvincing that Ghanaians will find it easier to deny an incumbent a second term after five years as opposed to four,” he stated.

“Besides, the power of incumbency will make a second term almost automatic; therefore, extending the term is unnecessary and nasty,” he added.