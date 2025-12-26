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GIBA Executive Secretary Gloria Kafui Hiadzi dies on Christmas Eve

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Tributes & Condolences Late Gloria Kafui Hiadzi
FRI, 26 DEC 2025
Late Gloria Kafui Hiadzi

The Executive Secretary of the Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association (GIBA), Gloria Kafui Hiadzi, has passed on.

Her death was announced by GIBA in a social media post on Friday, December 26, 2025.

She reportedly died on Wednesday, December 24, Christmas Eve, after a short illness.

Announcing the death, the association said, “With deep sorrow, we announce the sudden passing of Gloria Kafui Hiadzi, Executive Secretary of the Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association (GIBA), who departed this life on Wednesday, 24th December, after a short illness.”

Until her death, Madam Hiadzi served also as a board member of the Private Enterprises Federation (PEF) and the Office of the Registrar of Companies (ORC).

She was widely regarded as a dedicated professional who contributed significantly to the media and broadcasting industry.

GIBA further appealed for privacy for the bereaved family during the period of mourning.

“We kindly ask all stakeholders, friends, and loved ones to bear the family in prayers and to respect their need for privacy during this difficult time,” the statement noted.

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Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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