Gilead‑Supported Rural Health Campaign Screens 647, Unites Communities Against HIV and Hepatitis Stigma

A major awareness, screening and testing campaign has been rolled out across rural communities with high prevalence rates of HIV, Hepatitis B (HBV) and Hepatitis C (HCV). The initiative, supported by Gilead Sciences, is being implemented by Sahara Advocates of Change (SAC) in partnership with the Hain Polyclinic in the Jirapa Municipality.

The campaign targets densely populated communities within the Hain Polyclinic catchment area. Activities began in Ping, continued in Nindoo and later moved to Hain, combining community sensitisation with voluntary testing, screening and counselling.

An estimated 2,000 residents were sensitised, gaining a clearer understanding of the diseases and their potential impact. Out of 647 people who registered for voluntary screening, 13 tested positive for HCV, 19 for HBV and 3 for HIV. All were referred to the clinic for treatment.

Each community also proposed its own solutions to reduce stigma and prevent transmission.

In Ping, residents pledged not to exclude affected persons from communal activities, avoid blame and gossip, and show empathy. They also appealed to health workers for guidance on how best to support affected individuals.

In Nindoo, the Chief encouraged residents to include affected persons in community life. Health workers highlighted cultural practices—such as sharing clothes, drinking from the same calabash, open defecation and poor handwashing—that contribute to high infection rates. They appealed to traditional leaders to intensify efforts to discourage these habits.

In Hain, women and elders called for moral support, inclusion and consistent precautions to prevent transmission while ensuring no one is neglected.

Authorities at the Hain Polyclinic expressed gratitude for the intervention, noting that it will help reduce transmission and strengthen community awareness. The clinic currently records 50 HIV and 25 HBV patients, many of whom have relocated to other communities due to stigma. To address this, health services now allow patients to access medication at any clinic of their choice, a strategy that has proven effective.

SAC Executive Director, Madame Rubelyn Yap, said the project’s key objectives have largely been achieved. While some patients have relocated, they continue treatment at other clinics, fulfilling the goal of ensuring medication adherence. Communities also developed their own anti‑stigma solutions, and awareness creation was successfully carried out, even though not all attendees opted for testing.

In Hain Community In Ping Community

About the project:

Dubbed as “KNOCK AND RESPOND: BREAKING STIGMATIZATION BARRIER” the project aims to: 1. Bring back the registered patients to take their regular medications through dialogue; 2. Create community solutions to reduce stigmatization and virus spread; and 3. Raise awareness and education through community sensitization/durbar with free testing/screening.

About the implementing organization:

Sahara Advocates of Change (SAC) is a non-profit organization that is based in Wa Municipality but operates in the whole of Ghana.

VISION

“With enhanced skills in functional literacy, water and sanitation, environmental protection and conservation, health care and livelihood diversification, women, girls and other vulnerable groups in remote areas of Ghana will live more in equity, and are able to lead the kind of life they value.”

MISSION

“Empowering the women, girls and other vulnerable groups through capacity and enhancement training in functional literacy, water and sanitation, health care, environmental protection and conservation and livelihood diversification in the remote areas of Ghana to contribute in nation-building.”

GOAL

“To bridge the gap in human development challenges in the remote areas of Ghana specifically on functional literacy, water and sanitation, environmental protection and conservation, health care and livelihood.”

About GILEAD:

Gilead aims to create a healthier world for all people. From pioneering virology medicines to growing impact in oncology, Gilead is delivering innovations once thought impossible in medicine.

Its focus goes beyond medicines, and strive to remedy health inequities and break down barriers to care. Gilead empower people to tackle these challenges, and united in its commitment to help millions of people live healthier lives.