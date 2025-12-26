The Democratic Contradictions of Ghana's Constitution Review: A Technocratic Blueprint that Threatens the Core of Popular Sovereignty

The Constitution Review Committee’s report, Transforming Ghana: From Electoral Democracy to Developmental Democracy, begins with a powerful and correct diagnosis: Ghana suffers from a “choiceless democracy,” where electoral cycles fail to deliver meaningful progress. Yet its prescription is not to revitalize democracy but to sideline it. In seeking to cure the ills of politics, the report proposes a dangerous philosophical pivot: replacing the open, adversarial contest for power with a top-down, managerial state run by technocratic commissions.

This approach misunderstands democracy’s internal logic. Democracy is not a random set of procedures but a coherent system whose strength lies in structured conflict. This foundational insight, articulated by James Madison in Federalist No. 51, argues that “ambition must be made to counteract ambition. The constitutional design is a machine of rival powers, where the natural self-interest of each branch creates a dynamic equilibrium. The Committee’s report fails to grasp this logic. In seeking to engineer better outcomes, it severs the vital connections between separated powers, regular elections, and transparent accountability. The result is a blueprint for a “guardian democracy” that threatens the very core of Ghanaian sovereignty.

10 Fatal Flaws of a "Guardian Democracy"

Underlying the report’s specific proposals is a foundational philosophy that is inherently undemocratic—a truth betrayed by 10 critical flaws

The Technocratic Takeover: The report’s core solution to “choiceless democracy” is to insulate critical state functions from political competition. It proposes a network of “independent” commissions—a super-empowered Council of State, a sovereign SIGA, a paternalistic Devolution Commission. This creates a “guardian democracy” where elected officials are bypassed in favour of appointed experts, obscuring lines of accountability and distancing citizens from power. The Unaccountable Super-Organ: The proposed Council of State is the report’s most radical and indefensible innovation. This unelected body, a patchwork of former officials and interest-group delegates, would hold binding power to appoint the heads of the judiciary, electoral commission, and anti-corruption agencies. It operates in secret (in camera) and is designed to be immune from electoral verdicts. This creates a constitutional oligarchy—a “fourth branch” that checks everyone but is checked by no one. Trading Accountability for "Stability": The report’s paired recommendations—to extend both the presidential and parliamentary terms from four to five years—epitomize its technocratic confusion of managerial efficiency with democratic control. This is a profound re-calibration of the constitution’s temporal accountability mechanism. A four-year term represents a carefully balanced democratic rhythm, granting an executive or legislature sufficient time to formulate and advance an agenda while keeping them within meaningful reach of the electorate’s judgment. Extending this interval by twenty-five percent systematically dilutes the potency of that judgment, insulating power from the people’s most direct sanction under the illusory guise of enabling “strategic leadership” and “legislative stability.” The Capture of the Judiciary: The report’s proposed framework for judicial appointment and removal crystallizes its circular and anti-democratic logic. In a striking consolidation of power, the authority to nominate Supreme Court Justices would be transferred from the elected President to the unaccountable Council of State. Completing this circle, the power to remove those same justices would be vested in secret tribunals convened by the very same Council. This creates a closed, opaque system in which the judiciary—the constitutional guardian—becomes dependent on, and answerable to, an unelected technocratic body. Rather than embracing the transparent, if messy, accountability of a parliamentary supermajority vote for removal—where representatives publicly debate and own their decision—the report prefers clandestine tribunals. Centralization Disguised as Devolution: While championing local development, the report proposes an Independent Devolution Commission with centralizing control over local government standards, finances, and even the right to elect local executives. This is not devolution of power but the professionalized supervision of administrative units, stifling the organic, community-level democracy Alexis de Tocqueville celebrated. Capping the People’s Voice: The recommendation to permanently cap the number of MPs at 276 prioritizes administrative convenience over the democratic necessity of proximate, responsive representation. It is a choice for a static, governable institution over a dynamic, representative one, sacrificing democratic vitality at the altar of bureaucratic convenience. The Straitjacket of the Master Plan: The report’s plan to elevate the National Development Plan (NDP) into a justiciable, constitutionally-mandated framework for all government action represents the apotheosis of its technocratic vision. This would require every bill and budget to demonstrate alignment with the Plan, making the unelected National Development Planning Commission (NDPC) a supreme arbiter of policy. By even proposing to have the NDPC "certify" political party manifestos for consistency, the report seeks to lock in a single development paradigm for a generation. This subordinates the democratic sovereignty of each new parliament and government to a pre-ordained, technocratically-designed blueprint, replacing political choice with planned compliance and making the state a slave to a dated document rather than a servant of the current popular will. Micromanaging Parliament’s Sovereignty: In a profound misunderstanding of institutional integrity, the report seeks to legislate parliamentary procedure from the constitution itself—dictating the definition of legislative “urgency,” mandating town halls, and codifying public consultation. It transforms the legislature from a master of its own procedures into a constitutional compliance officer, stripping it of the autonomy necessary to adapt, build traditions, and assert itself as an equal branch. True accountability flows from political competition and public pressure, not from obeying procedural checklists. The Credentialist Fallacy: Embedded throughout is a bias for academic credentials over lived experience. By mandating strict degree requirements for offices like District Chief Executive, the report constructs a technocratic gateway to power, devaluing practical wisdom and communal legitimacy, and contradicting its claim of seeking a “people-centered” democracy. The Glaring Omission—Ignoring a Live Constitutional Crisis: The report’s most revealing failure is its silence on a known, self-inflicted wound in the constitution: the “pocket veto” loophole in Article 106. Unlike the U.S. Constitution, which explicitly states that a bill becomes law if the President neither signs nor vetoes it within ten days (Article I, Section 7), Ghana’s text commands presidential action but provides no consequence for inaction. This is not a theoretical flaw. The impasse over the Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill—where presidential silence has created prolonged legal and political paralysis—is a direct result.

Conclusion: Repair the Machine, Don't Replace It

The Committee’s error is philosophical. It views political conflict as a pathology rather than the engine of accountability. James Madison taught that “ambition must be made to counteract ambition.” The solution to Ghana’s democratic deficit is not to suppress ambition but to clarify and strengthen the countervailing powers of Parliament, Judiciary, and Executive. We need a constitution that ensures those who govern are answerable to the governed, not one that places hope in unaccountable guardians.

This article is the first in a series that will examine each of these fatal flaws in detail.

By Ayure-Inga Agana