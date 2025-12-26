ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Fri, 26 Dec 2025 Crime & Punishment

Police arrest two school staff for stealing students’ food at STEM SHS

  Fri, 26 Dec 2025
Police arrest two school staff for stealing students’ food at STEM SHS

Western North Regional Police Command has arrested two staff members of the Sefwi Bekwai STEM Senior High School in connection with the alleged theft of food items meant for students of the school.

The suspects, identified as Bennedicta Nyamadi, a matron, and Rahel Kyeremateng, a cook, were arrested on December 23, 2025, following intelligence received by the Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai Municipal Chief Executive on the night of December 22, 2025.

Acting on the information, a joint team made up of police officers, the Member of Parliament for the area, and the Municipal Chief Executive proceeded to the residence of Rahel Kyeremateng at Sefwi Atronsu. A search conducted at the premises led to the retrieval of large quantities of food items suspected of having been stolen from the school.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the two suspects conspired to steal the items from the school's food store and kept them at the residence of Rahel Kyeremateng with the intention of selling them at a later date.

The items retrieved include 21 bags of 50kg rice, four sacks of gari, two sacks of maize, one and a half bags of millet, one bag of sugar, three bags of beans, 40 large tins of tomato paste, four cartons of milk, six gallons of cooking oil and 54 tins of canned mackerel. The total value of the items is yet to be determined.

During interrogation, Rahel Kyeremateng reportedly mentioned Bennedicta Nyamadi as the source of the food items, leading to the arrest of the matron at the school premises.

Police say efforts are ongoing to locate and arrest an assistant matron, identified as Hannah Dufie, who is believed to have played a role in the alleged theft but is currently at large.

Investigations into the matter are continuing.

-citinewsroom

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

7 hours ago

The Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping route for the worlds oil, is a major source of contention between the United States and Iran - - / AFP Trump and Iran's supreme leader trade threats as mediators try to save deal

7 hours ago

Huge waves crash on the coastline ahead of Typhoon Bavi in Wenling in eastern Chinas Zhejiang province on July 10, 2026. - Chinatopix Via AP More than 1 million evacuated as Typhoon Bavi makes landfall in China

10 hours ago

Franklin Cudjoe urges Minister to intervene as Azumah Resources, E&P dispute heads to international arbitration Franklin Cudjoe urges Minister to intervene as Azumah Resources, E&P dispute hea...

10 hours ago

MANI Africa Vice President Kofi Bentil 'They took the mud from the gutters and put them on the streets' – Kofi Bentil f...

10 hours ago

Susu Collector arraigned for allegedly defrauding 35 traders of GH¢156,455 Susu Collector arraigned for allegedly defrauding 35 traders of GH¢156,455

10 hours ago

Ghanaian teacher battles debt and visa crisis in Thailand Migration dream turns sour as Ghanaian teacher battles debt and visa crisis in T...

11 hours ago

South Africa World Cup midfielder Jayden Adams dies aged 25 South Africa World Cup midfielder Jayden Adams dies aged 25

11 hours ago

Former Akan NPP PC pays GHS105,000as T&T for 1,012 delegates ahead of constituency executives elections Former Akan NPP PC pays GHS105,000 as T&T for 1,012 delegates ahead of constitue...

11 hours ago

One injured, three arrested as violence mars NPP Bantama Constituency elections One injured, three arrested as violence mars NPP Bantama Constituency elections

11 hours ago

GAC raises alarm over rising HIV infections among homosexuals in Bono Region GAC raises alarm over rising HIV infections among homosexuals in Bono Region 

Just in....
body-container-line