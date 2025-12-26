Police arrest two school staff for stealing students’ food at STEM SHS

Western North Regional Police Command has arrested two staff members of the Sefwi Bekwai STEM Senior High School in connection with the alleged theft of food items meant for students of the school.

The suspects, identified as Bennedicta Nyamadi, a matron, and Rahel Kyeremateng, a cook, were arrested on December 23, 2025, following intelligence received by the Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai Municipal Chief Executive on the night of December 22, 2025.

Acting on the information, a joint team made up of police officers, the Member of Parliament for the area, and the Municipal Chief Executive proceeded to the residence of Rahel Kyeremateng at Sefwi Atronsu. A search conducted at the premises led to the retrieval of large quantities of food items suspected of having been stolen from the school.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the two suspects conspired to steal the items from the school's food store and kept them at the residence of Rahel Kyeremateng with the intention of selling them at a later date.

The items retrieved include 21 bags of 50kg rice, four sacks of gari, two sacks of maize, one and a half bags of millet, one bag of sugar, three bags of beans, 40 large tins of tomato paste, four cartons of milk, six gallons of cooking oil and 54 tins of canned mackerel. The total value of the items is yet to be determined.

During interrogation, Rahel Kyeremateng reportedly mentioned Bennedicta Nyamadi as the source of the food items, leading to the arrest of the matron at the school premises.

Police say efforts are ongoing to locate and arrest an assistant matron, identified as Hannah Dufie, who is believed to have played a role in the alleged theft but is currently at large.

Investigations into the matter are continuing.

-citinewsroom