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Thu, 25 Dec 2025 Feature Article

Dissecting the Hollow Defense: Why Ken Ofori-Atta Must Face Justice in Ghana

Dissecting the Hollow Defense: Why Ken Ofori-Atta Must Face Justice in Ghana

The corruption charges against former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta are not political persecution but a matter of justice. His lawyers’ claim of “political motivation” is a hollow diversion that insults the intelligence of Ghanaians. At stake is not partisan rivalry but the integrity of Ghana’s institutions and the protection of public resources.

1. The Charges Are Legal, Not Political

  • Ofori-Atta faces 78 counts of corruption and corruption-related offenses, including unlawful contracts awarded to Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited (SML).
  • These charges are grounded in procurement law violations and abuse of office, not partisan vendettas.
  • The involvement of private entities underscores that this is a corruption case, not a political witch-hunt.

2. The Hypocrisy of “Political Motivation”

  • Ofori-Atta’s lawyers claim persecution while he remains abroad, evading Ghanaian jurisdiction.
  • This contradiction exposes hypocrisy: one cannot profess loyalty to Ghana’s laws while refusing to submit to them.
  • In the United States and other democracies, officials accused of corruption face trial without hiding behind political excuses. Ghana must demand the same standard.

3. The Cost of Corruption to Ghana

  • Corruption drains resources meant for schools, hospitals, and infrastructure.
  • The alleged contracts with SML represent millions of cedis lost to the state.
  • Shielding Ofori-Atta from accountability entrenches impunity and betrays citizens who demand justice.

4. Call to Law Enforcement: Freeze and Pursue Assets

To restore confidence in Ghana’s justice system, law enforcement agencies must act decisively:

🔹 Domestic Measures

  • Freeze all businesses, assets, bank accounts, and properties linked to Ofori-Atta until the trial concludes.
  • Audit contracts and financial flows involving Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited and related entities.

🔹 International Measures

  • Issue an Interpol Red Notice to prevent Ofori-Atta from enjoying safe haven abroad.
  • Trace and seize foreign accounts and investment interests, even in offshore jurisdictions and tax havens.
  • Collaborate with international financial intelligence units to ensure no illicit wealth escapes scrutiny.

5. Recommendations for Civic and Institutional Action

  • Civil Society Advocacy: Mobilize petitions, media campaigns, and coalition pressure to demand accountability.
  • Judicial Independence: Guarantee that the courts operate free from political interference.
  • International Solidarity: Ghana’s partners must support anti-corruption efforts by refusing to shield accused officials.

Ending the Double Standards
Ken Ofori-Atta’s case is not about politics—it is about justice. His lawyers’ claim of political motivation is a smokescreen designed to distract from the gravity of the charges. Ghana must act decisively, just as other nations hold their leaders accountable.

Justice delayed is justice denied. Law enforcement must freeze his assets, chase his foreign accounts, and repatriate him immediately to face trial in Ghana. The hypocrisy must end.

Retired Senior Citizen
Teshie-Nungua
[email protected]

Atitso Akpalu
Atitso Akpalu, © 2025

A Voice for Accountability and Reform in Governance. More Atitso Akpalu is a prominent Ghanaian columnist known for his incisive analysis of political and economic issues. With a focus on transparency, accountability, and reform, Akpalu has been a vocal critic of mismanagement and corruption in Ghana's governance. His writings often highlight the need for decentralization, local governance empowerment, and robust anti-corruption measures. Akpalu's work aims to foster a more equitable and just society, advocating for policies that benefit all Ghanaians.

He is a passionate advocate for transparency and accountability. His columns focus on critical analysis of political and economic issues, with a particular interest in the energy sector, financial services, and environmental sustainability. He believes in the power of informed citizenry to drive positive change and am committed to highlighting the challenges and opportunities facing Ghana today.Column: Atitso Akpalu

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

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