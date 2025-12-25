Muslims, Christmas, and Social Engagement

In increasingly pluralistic societies, questions about how Muslims should interact with Christian festivals --- especially Christmas, are both theological and practical. Among the most common are: Can Muslims eat food prepared for Christmas? Are Muslims allowed to attend Christmas social events like dinners, dances, or parties? What about activities commonly associated with cultural celebration -- loud music, mixed gender gatherings, beach parties, dances, and displays? How do scholars across the Muslim world interpret these activities? What are the rulings in Islamic states like Saudi Arabia, where religious authority carries legal weight? This piece explores these questions through Qur’anic principles, explicit fatwā texts, and diverse scholarly interpretations.

Eating Christmas Food: Fatwā Texts and Interpretations

One of the most widely quoted fatwas on this topic comes from Al-Lu’lu’ al-Makeen min Fataawā Ibn Jibreen: “It is not permissible to eat from the food which Christians or non-Muslims prepare on Christmas or other festivals. It is also not permissible to accept their invitation to join them in their celebrations… because this encourages them and is tantamount to approving of their Bidʿah….” Similarly, the “Festivals of the Non-Muslims” ruling clearly states: “It is not permissible for the Muslim to eat foods that Jews, Christians, and disbelievers make for their festivals… It is not permissible to attend… or sell goods that have to do with these festivals.” These rulings are rooted in the principle of not partaking in rites unique to non-Islamic religions, and they extend the prohibition beyond explicit worship practices to the food prepared for the festival. The reasoning is that joining in food prepared specifically for a religious celebration may imply tacit approval of the festival’s religious significance.

On the other hand, scholars like Datuk Dr. Nooh Gadot of Malaysia’s National Council for Islamic Religious Affairs (MKI) clarify that attending festive dinners without religious rituals is permissible, provided the food is halal and the event does not involve un-Islamic activities. He writes: “Muslim participation in non-Islamic festive events without religious rituals is permissible, as long as the event does not include elements contrary to Shariʿah principles”. This view aligns with the Qur’anic allowance: “…the food of those who were given the Scripture is lawful for you…” --- Qur’an 5:5. However, conservative fatwas see Christmas food as part of a broader religious context, whereas more contextual jurists separate social hospitality from ritual worship.

Participation in Celebrations: Religious vs. Social

Conservative Scholarly Position: A frequently cited fatwa on celebrations gives a stringent view. Muslims should not take part in religious celebrations of non-Muslims. They should not congratulate them, and they should not attend celebrations that imitate religious rituals or repeated festivals. Participation in gatherings with mixing of genders, music, or prohibited food is not permitted. This ruling is based on classical texts, such as a narration from Shaykh al-Islam Ibn Taymiyyah: “It is not permissible for Muslims to imitate them in any way that is unique to their festivals… nor to let children play games played on their festivals, or to adorn oneself or put up decorations.” --- Majmūʿ al-Fatāwā. The same fatwa warns specifically that attending celebrations “where there is mixing with women, music, or forbidden food” is impermissible because it resembles non-Muslim practices. This line of reasoning is echoed by some senior scholars like Shaykh Muhammad ibn Salih al-Uthaymeen and Shaykh Salih al-Fawzan, who argue that attending religious social events like Christmas or Easter could implicitly endorse beliefs contrary to Islam and compromise Islamic creed. Moderating and Contextual Voices: In contrast, scholars in pluralistic societies distinguish between religious ritual participation (haram) and social courtesy (permissible). Some senior scholars, particularly from Egypt’s Dar al-Ifta and other institutions, have issued fatwas permitting Muslims to congratulate non-Muslims during their festivals, arguing that such gestures do not contradict Islamic belief and do not imply acceptance of the non-Muslim theology. The Malaysian MKI statement allows Muslims to attend non-religious aspects of festivals such as open houses and dinners, as long as there is no participation in religious rites. This position often cites maqāṣid al-Sharīʿah (objectives of Islamic law), including social harmony and maintaining peaceful coexistence as legitimate considerations in contemporary multi-faith communities.

Social Activities beyond Food

Beyond the question of food, Christmas and similar festive times often involve activities like dances, loud music, beach social events, motorcycle shows, and mixed gender parties. Here too, scholars differ. Classical Islamic jurisprudence generally holds the view that: Music accompanied by prohibited activities (alcohol, immodesty) is sinful; mixed gender dancing and impropriety are forbidden; and, attending gatherings with prohibited elements is impermissible. This can be seen in fatwas which state that if social interactions include music, improper mixing, or semi-nude dancing, then participation is prohibited. The Darul Iftaa UK Hanafi fatwa explains: Participation in gatherings where there is music, dancing of semi-nude women, or eating haram food is prohibited; Muslims should abstain from such events. So, even apart from religious context, activities normally associated with secular festive gatherings can be problematic under Islamic norms.

Ruling in Islamic Countries like Saudi Arabia

In states with official religious authorities, such as Saudi Arabia, the stance tends to be more conservative. Official religious policy in Saudi Arabia does not institutionalize celebrating non-Islamic festivals. Religious enforcement bodies historically caution against public celebration of Christmas or adoption of festival trademarks, as seen in fatwas and public religious guidance.

While there may not be a single published, comprehensive Saudi fatwa on every Christmas activity, religious authorities there generally follow the conservative interpretation: Muslims should not participate in non-Islamic religious festivals or adopt their rituals. This is consistent with the broader views of the Council of Senior Scholars, which holds jurisdiction over major fatwas. The overall policy is consistent with the strict conservative approach described above, and the religious climate does not sanction Muslim participation in non-Islamic religious rites.

Balancing Identity and Social Harmony

In practice, many Muslims navigate these rulings differently depending on cultural context and community norms. In pluralistic societies (e.g., Ghana, Malaysia, parts of Europe), many Muslims join in social dinners or cultural aspects of Christian festivals, while refraining from religious rites or endorsement of non-Islamic beliefs.

Scholars such as Sheikh Yusuf al-Qaradawi emphasize the importance of intention and context --- asserting that attending non-religious cultural gatherings can be permissible if Islamic identity is preserved and prohibited elements are avoided. Others stress that avoiding religious endorsement of another faith is paramount, even at the cost of distancing from social rituals.

My thoughts: A Spectrum of Scholarly Opinion

From the fatāwā examined, conservative juristic opinions (for example, Ibn Taymiyyah) hold that Muslims must avoid eating food prepared for Christmas, attending rituals, or participating in festive customs tied to another faith, and must avoid activities like music and mixed gender gatherings that contradict Islamic norms, while contextual scholars and official authorities in some countries allow Muslims to engage in social, non-religious aspects of celebrations if halal food, no religious rites, and no prohibited activities are involved. Activities like dances, beach parties, or mixed gatherings tend to be treated separately. They are not inherently linked to Christmas per se, but are regulated by general Islamic norms on music, modesty, and gender interaction.

In Islamic states like Saudi Arabia, policy aligns more with conservative positions, emphasizing avoidance of non-Islamic religious rites and discouraging public Muslim celebration. Ultimately, the issue illustrates the diversity of Islamic legal reasoning and the wide range of positions scholars take based on purpose, context, intention, and the lived realities of Muslims in diverse societies.

FUSEINI ABDULAI BRAIMAH

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