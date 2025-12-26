Four killed in fatal crash on Twifo Praso–Cape Coast road   

A woman from Twifo Mampong who reportedly slipped while fetching water, and hit her head on a stone and was being rushed to the hospital has died in a tragic road accident on the Twifo Praso Cape Coast Road, near TOPP Gaman Junction.

The accident also claimed the lives of three other persons accompanying her when the Hyundai Getz with registration number GW 7715-25 veered off the road and crashed into a tree, killing all occupants instantly, throwing the Mampong town into mourning.

An eyewitness, Mr Yaw Frimpong told the Ghana News Agency that it had rained earlier, and the driver lost control of the steering, causing the vehicle to slam into a tree and all four occupants were pronounced dead at the scene.

The tragedy has sparked grief among residents, with community members rallying support for the bereaved families.

Police have since launched investigation into the accident and are urging motorists to exercise extreme caution, particularly when driving in poor weather conditions.

GNA