ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Television Losing Viewers as Smartphones Gain Popularity

Feature Article Television Losing Viewers as Smartphones Gain Popularity
THU, 25 DEC 2025

Over the past two decades, television has been one of the most influential forms of mass media, shaping opinions, culture, and entertainment around the world. Families once gathered around a single television set to watch news, movies, and favorite shows together. However, in recent years, television has been steadily losing viewers, while Smartphone’s have rapidly become the preferred medium for consuming content. This shift reflects changing lifestyles, technological advancements, and evolving audience preferences.

One of the main reasons television is losing viewers is the rise of on-demand content on Smartphone’s. Traditional television operates on fixed schedules, requiring viewers to tune in at specific times. In contrast, Smartphone’s allow users to watch content whenever and wherever they want. Streaming platforms, social media apps, and video-sharing websites give viewers complete control over what they watch, making television’s rigid programming less appealing in a fast-paced world.

Another major factor is convenience and portability. Televisions are stationary and require viewers to be in a specific location. Smartphones, on the other hand, are portable and easily accessible. People can watch videos while commuting, during breaks, or while waiting in line. This flexibility makes Smartphone’s a natural fit for modern lifestyles, where people are constantly on the move and value quick access to entertainment and information.

Smartphones also offer a highly personalized viewing experience. Algorithms on apps such as YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok analyze user preferences and recommend content tailored to individual interests. Television channels generally provide the same content to all viewers, regardless of personal taste. As a result, Smartphone users are more likely to stay engaged with content that feels relevant and customized to them.

The popularity of short-form content has further reduced television viewership. Many Smartphone users prefer short videos that can be watched in seconds or minutes, rather than long TV programs. This format suits people with shorter attention spans and busy schedules. Television programs, which often last 30 minutes to an hour, struggle to compete with quick and entertaining clips available on mobile platforms.

Cost is another important consideration. Traditional cable or satellite television subscriptions can be expensive and often include channels that viewers do not watch. Smartphones, combined with affordable data plans or Wi-Fi access, offer a more cost-effective way to access a wide range of content. Many streaming platforms also provide free or low-cost options, making smart phones an attractive alternative to television.

Younger generations play a significant role in this transition. Teenagers and young adults are growing up in a digital environment where smart phones are central to communication, learning, and entertainment. They are more likely to watch videos, follow creators, and get news through their phones rather than through television. As this generation becomes the dominant audience, television networks face increasing challenges in retaining viewers.

Despite these changes, television is not becoming obsolete. It still holds value for live events such as sports, news broadcasts, and major shows. However, its dominance has clearly weakened. Smartphones are reshaping media consumption by offering flexibility, personalization, and constant connectivity.

In conclusion, television is losing viewers because it cannot match the convenience, affordability, and adaptability of Smartphone. As technology continues to evolve, Smartphone’s are likely to remain the primary source of entertainment and information for many people, while television adapts to a changing media landscape.

Mustapha Bature Sallama
Medical Science communicator.
Private Investigator and Criminal
Investigation and Intelligence Analysis,
International Conflict Management and Peace Building. Alumni Gandhi Global Academy United States Institute of Peace.

[email protected]
+233-555-275-880

Mustapha Bature Sallama
Mustapha Bature Sallama, © 2025

This Author has published 1490 articles on modernghana.com. More COE Hijama Healing Cupping therapy ,Mini MBA in Complimentary and Alternative Medicine .Naturopathy and Reflexologist. Private Investigation and Intelligence Analysis,International Conflict Management and Peace Building at USIP. Profession in Journalism at Aljazeera Media Institute, Social Media Journalism,Mobile Journalism, Investigative Journalism, Ethics of Journalism, Photojournalist, Medical and Science Columnist on Daily Graphic. Column: Mustapha Bature Sallama

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Author's articles (1490)

More

Top Stories

6 hours ago

The Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping route for the worlds oil, is a major source of contention between the United States and Iran - - / AFP Trump and Iran's supreme leader trade threats as mediators try to save deal

6 hours ago

Huge waves crash on the coastline ahead of Typhoon Bavi in Wenling in eastern Chinas Zhejiang province on July 10, 2026. - Chinatopix Via AP More than 1 million evacuated as Typhoon Bavi makes landfall in China

9 hours ago

Franklin Cudjoe urges Minister to intervene as Azumah Resources, E&P dispute heads to international arbitration Franklin Cudjoe urges Minister to intervene as Azumah Resources, E&P dispute hea...

9 hours ago

MANI Africa Vice President Kofi Bentil 'They took the mud from the gutters and put them on the streets' – Kofi Bentil f...

9 hours ago

Susu Collector arraigned for allegedly defrauding 35 traders of GH¢156,455 Susu Collector arraigned for allegedly defrauding 35 traders of GH¢156,455

9 hours ago

Ghanaian teacher battles debt and visa crisis in Thailand Migration dream turns sour as Ghanaian teacher battles debt and visa crisis in T...

10 hours ago

South Africa World Cup midfielder Jayden Adams dies aged 25 South Africa World Cup midfielder Jayden Adams dies aged 25

10 hours ago

Former Akan NPP PC pays GHS105,000as T&T for 1,012 delegates ahead of constituency executives elections Former Akan NPP PC pays GHS105,000 as T&T for 1,012 delegates ahead of constitue...

10 hours ago

One injured, three arrested as violence mars NPP Bantama Constituency elections One injured, three arrested as violence mars NPP Bantama Constituency elections

10 hours ago

GAC raises alarm over rising HIV infections among homosexuals in Bono Region GAC raises alarm over rising HIV infections among homosexuals in Bono Region 

Just in....
body-container-line