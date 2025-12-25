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Thu, 25 Dec 2025 Social News

Showbouy Farms Launches Maiden Awards to Promote School Farming in THLD District

By Isaac Arkoh || Contributor
Showbouy Farms Launches Maiden Awards to Promote School Farming in THLD District

Mr. Isaac Agyiri, Executive Director of Showbouy Farms, has instituted the organisation’s maiden awards ceremony to honour outstanding students and schools engaged in farming within the Twifo-Hemang-Lower-Denkyira (THLD) District of the Central Region.

About 30 schools participated in the competition. Nsuem D/A Basic School emerged Overall Best School in Agroecology, receiving a tabletop fridge as their prize. Somnyamekodur D/A Basic School placed second and took home a set of football jerseys, while Atwereboanda D/A Basic School came third and received a football.

In the individual categories, Master Stephen Arhin Mahama and Miss Alberta Amoah were adjudged the Overall Best SHSTVET Male and Female Students in Agroecology respectively.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Agyiri explained that the awards formed part of a broader school farm competition designed to promote sustainable agriculture and inspire young people to pursue careers in agribusiness. He emphasised that engaging students in school farming equips them with practical skills while deepening their knowledge of agriculture and entrepreneurship.

He further noted that produce from school farms could serve dual purposes—feeding students and generating Internally Generated Funds (IGF) to support other developmental initiatives. Mr. Agyiri highlighted that many student protests in senior high schools stem from food shortages, stressing the urgency of addressing the challenge.

Commending participating schools for embracing farming, he pointed out the vast tracts of unused land available in many institutions, which could be put to productive use.

Mr. Agyiri also referenced remarks by Dr. Peter Boamah Otokunor, Director of the Presidential Initiative on Agriculture and Agribusiness, who recently announced that senior high schools would soon begin cultivating their own farms to curb persistent food shortages. The initiative is projected to save between 30 and 50 per cent of annual school feeding expenditure—equivalent to GH¢840 million to GH¢1.4 billion.

Beneficiaries expressed gratitude to Showbouy Farms and pledged to work harder. In support of the initiative, Mr. Patrick Fiable, District Chief Executive for Twifo-Hemang-Lower-Denkyira, donated a box of cutlasses to bolster the awards scheme.

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