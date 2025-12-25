How Not to Quixotically Romanticize the Ideology of Pan-Africanism - Part 2

In this second part and final response to Femi Akomolafe’s mini-essay titled “Pan-Africanism: It's Time To Move From The Rhetoric To The Practical.” (Modernghana.com 12/21/25), we have decided to highlight the very fashionable catchall ideology of Pan-Africanism and its radically colonial and postcolonial romanticization as panacea for the politically and the morally daunting problems of a continent that has relentlessly been under siege and external aggression for at least a half millennium, or what the late erudite Kenyan-born Omani-African or Afro-Arab scholar, political scientist, poet, educator and thinker, Prof. Ali Amin Mazrui once termed as “Romantic Gloriana” or the mythology of an Ancient Utopian African Society, Culture and Civilization.

In reality and practically speaking, the ideology of Pan-Africanism has little to absolutely nothing to do organically or “essentialistically” with Continental African Identity per se, except as a direct “reactionary” and, perhaps, even a morally and a politically imperative response to the massive chattel enslavement and the unspeakable degradation of the so-called African Personality, a Blydenian theory of the Cultural Unification and/or the Organicity of Continental Africans that was logically, naturally and originally propounded and advocated by African Diaspora Intellectuals, Scholars and Thinkers such as the Trinidadian-born lawyer and the putative Father of Pan-Africanism and a longtime resident and citizen of Great Britain, and right here in the United States of America by Dr. William Edward Burghardt (WEB) DuBois.

In the former instance, of course, the reference is to Mr. Henry Sylvester Williams, a Trinidadian-born British citizen and a longtime resident of London, UK. Now, as already indicated in the first part of this conversation, the theory or, in the plaintive words of Mr. Akomolafe, the “Rhetoric” of Pan-Africanism is not inherently organic or innate to our collective African Identity or Multi-Ethnicities and Cultures. Rather, it is an existential response for survival - if we may so clumsily put it - as a thoroughly defeated and a globally humiliated people, largely at the hands of Europeans, as the celebrated late South African Human and Civil Rights Activist Mr. Stephen “Steve” Biko bluntly put it in the Apartheid Era, between the 1450s to the late 1800s and, to be certain, well into the early 1900s.

Significantly, the pernicious effects of what has come to be commonly and routinely designated as the Transatlantic Slave Trade (TST) continue to reverberate and to be seismically felt in our own time and are likely to be felt for quite a considerable while, even as the high tidal waves of “Globalization” or “Global Cosmopolitanism” register an exponential rise or ascent and ascendancy, and the traditional Western-Imperialist nations and powers desperately struggle to maintain the status quo of White-Supremacist Culture and the systemic and the systematic marginalization and the inferiorization of Non-European Peoples, most extortionately Indigenous Continental Africans, as Prof. Mazrui, would have cast it, and we/us Non-European and Non-Aryan Peoples fiercely and steadily begin to inexorably and inevitably and unignorably take our proper place among the comity of Global Humanity.

The proverbial International Community began to witness just the tip of the iceberg, as it were, with the recent “revolutionary” upsurge of New York City’s Mayor-Elect Zohran “The Shining Star” Kwame Mamdani, the Ugandan-born, Indian-descended bona fide “naturalized” citizen of the United States of America. The Mamdani Revolution, or what may be so aptly called or characterized, actually began with Diaspora Africans, most recently, during the Black/African American Human and Civil Rights Protests in the politically charged and turbulent era of the 1950s and, to be certain, through much of the 1960s and well into the 1970s and, some critics and scholars might even say, the 1980s as well and perhaps even well beyond.

Now, having briefly laid out the aperçu or the general contours and the context of the “Rhetoric” of Pan-Africanism, we also need to underscore the incontrovertible fact that the strongest and the most eloquent response to Mr. Akomolafe’s rather desultory tirade of a response to the recent deportation from Ghana of some three-and-odd score West African migrants and immigrants forensically unimpeachably charged with various antisocial acts of heinous criminality, including rape, murder, armed robbery and cyber financial fraud and sextortion activities comes from a Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) national by the name of Zack Mwekassa, an evidently quite renowned and professionally distinguished Kick-Boxing or Mixed Martial Arts Professional from a respectable family of lawyers and other professionally successful relatives, who aptly likened the alleged criminal activities of the aforesaid deportees to a courteously received visitor or stranger into one’s home and neighborhood, who almost immediately proceeds to defecate in one’s livingroom and use one’s couch and other pieces of furniture belonging to the host as his/her doormat, spitoon and place of voluntarily elected convenience.

Zack Mwekassa is also quick to ask whether the sort of Pan-Africanist Pragmatism that Mr. Akomolafe seems to be rather blindly holding brief for has any relevance or positive contribution to make towards the collective wellbeing of either Global African Humanity, as a whole, or the Sovereign Democratic Republic of Ghana as a nation determined to make life pleasant and comfortable for all of its citizens and residents. On the latter count, it scandalously appears as if the ideological concept of Pan-Africanism is being either deliberately or deviously appropriated, or both, by Mr. Akomolafe to quixotically and cynically defend the patently indefensible.

Which also immediately recalls a strikingly similar call by Ghana’s recently exited former President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, for the gradualist official schedule or timetable for the Pan-Africanist integration of the putative Primeval Continent to be expedited in order to possibly facilitate the long anticipated bumper harvest of an economic bonanza that is apt to be attained in short order, tragically and pathetically forgetting and ignoring the fact that an “Organically Integrated Africa” bereft of the requisite scientific and technological advancement is only likely to further compound the already myriad untold problems of an otherwise generously resourced giant landmass with relatively the most rudimentary and extremely and decidedly fragile governance institutional structures and an unspeakably alienated and nihilistic leadership mindset.

In short, pontifical Pan-Africanist ideologues and polemicists like Brother Femi Akomolafe seem to curiously equate the imperative and the admittedly indispensable need for African Unification for an economies-of-scale advancement with a pet aversion for the sort of sociopolitical and cultural norms that insufferably militate against the creation and the development of a civilized society of morally and existentially beneficent rules and regulations, law and order. I beg to vehemently differ with My Dear Brother on the latter count.

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

Professor Emeritus, Department of English

SUNY-Nassau Community College

Garden City, New York

E-mail: [email protected]