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NPP flagbearer race: ‘Vote for my husband; he’s trusted, broadly accepted’ — Kennedy Agyapong’s wife

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
NPP NPP flagbearer race: ‘Vote for my husband; he’s trusted, broadly accepted’ — Kennedy Agyapong’s wife
THU, 25 DEC 2025

Christiana Agyapong, wife of New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, has called on party delegates to vote for her husband in the upcoming primaries.

She described the former Assin Central MP as a leader who is trusted by the people and broadly accepted across the country.

In a Christmas message, Mrs. Agyapong reiterated that her husband has the experience and vision to tackle one of youth unemployment which remains Ghana’s most pressing challenge.

“Come January, 31 2026 I humbly encourage all delegates to consider and choose a leader who is trusted by the people, broadly accepted by the people and inspire confidence across the country,” she appealed.

“Honorable Ken Ohene Agyapong believes Ghana must pursue a rapid and practical industrialization by supporting small businesses to grow, expanding manufacturing, which will in turn create sustainable jobs for the youth,” she added.

Mrs. Agyapong further noted that her husband’s focus on entrepreneurship and small business growth will provide practical solutions for young Ghanaians.

“With the unemployment challenge in mind, I believe the NPP must choose a leader who understands how jobs are created, a leader that supports entrepreneurship and helps small businesses expand so our young ones can work,” she stressed.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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Comments

Yabi Yabi | 12/26/2025 1:14:31 AM

It is rather sad and unfortunate for NPP card members to be left with the hand the party executives have handed them as choice of NPP presidential candidate contest. The list of candidates is akin to people with small or large hands/palm, one hand or two, being asked to catch as much dry flour powder as possible when a bowl of dry flour is thrown in the air. Whatever participants catch will not be enough for anything worthy of use but participants will find themselves covered in flour dusting...

Comments3
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