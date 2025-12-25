IGP promotes 13 senior police officers over outstanding service

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Christian Tetteh Yohuno, has promoted 13 senior police officers in recognition of their distinguished service and dedication to duty.

The promotions were announced at a special decoration ceremony held at the National Police Headquarters on Wednesday, December 24.

In a statement via its social media handles, the service noted that the promotion forms part of the Police Administration’s effort to reward courage, sacrifice and outstanding performance.

Addressing the gathering, the IGP said the promotions reflect the Ghana Police Service’s commitment to acknowledging officers who demonstrate professionalism, resilience and exceptional commitment in the line of duty.

Mr Yohuno further noted that the exercise is also aimed at motivating personnel across the Service to uphold integrity, discipline and dedication, assuring them that hard work and sacrifice will not go unnoticed.

He urged officers at all levels to remain committed to serving the nation with honour, stressing that sustained diligence and loyalty to duty are key to strengthening public confidence in the Police Service.

Meanwhile, the law enforcement agency has assured of enhance security during and after the festive season and has urged citizens to report suspicious activities.