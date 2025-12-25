ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

IGP promotes 13 senior police officers over outstanding service

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Headlines IGP promotes 13 senior police officers over outstanding service
THU, 25 DEC 2025

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Christian Tetteh Yohuno, has promoted 13 senior police officers in recognition of their distinguished service and dedication to duty.

The promotions were announced at a special decoration ceremony held at the National Police Headquarters on Wednesday, December 24.

In a statement via its social media handles, the service noted that the promotion forms part of the Police Administration’s effort to reward courage, sacrifice and outstanding performance.

Addressing the gathering, the IGP said the promotions reflect the Ghana Police Service’s commitment to acknowledging officers who demonstrate professionalism, resilience and exceptional commitment in the line of duty.

Mr Yohuno further noted that the exercise is also aimed at motivating personnel across the Service to uphold integrity, discipline and dedication, assuring them that hard work and sacrifice will not go unnoticed.

He urged officers at all levels to remain committed to serving the nation with honour, stressing that sustained diligence and loyalty to duty are key to strengthening public confidence in the Police Service.

Meanwhile, the law enforcement agency has assured of enhance security during and after the festive season and has urged citizens to report suspicious activities.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

5 hours ago

The Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping route for the worlds oil, is a major source of contention between the United States and Iran - - / AFP Trump and Iran's supreme leader trade threats as mediators try to save deal

5 hours ago

Huge waves crash on the coastline ahead of Typhoon Bavi in Wenling in eastern Chinas Zhejiang province on July 10, 2026. - Chinatopix Via AP More than 1 million evacuated as Typhoon Bavi makes landfall in China

8 hours ago

Franklin Cudjoe urges Minister to intervene as Azumah Resources, E&P dispute heads to international arbitration Franklin Cudjoe urges Minister to intervene as Azumah Resources, E&P dispute hea...

8 hours ago

MANI Africa Vice President Kofi Bentil 'They took the mud from the gutters and put them on the streets' – Kofi Bentil f...

8 hours ago

Susu Collector arraigned for allegedly defrauding 35 traders of GH¢156,455 Susu Collector arraigned for allegedly defrauding 35 traders of GH¢156,455

8 hours ago

Ghanaian teacher battles debt and visa crisis in Thailand Migration dream turns sour as Ghanaian teacher battles debt and visa crisis in T...

9 hours ago

South Africa World Cup midfielder Jayden Adams dies aged 25 South Africa World Cup midfielder Jayden Adams dies aged 25

9 hours ago

Former Akan NPP PC pays GHS105,000as T&T for 1,012 delegates ahead of constituency executives elections Former Akan NPP PC pays GHS105,000 as T&T for 1,012 delegates ahead of constitue...

9 hours ago

One injured, three arrested as violence mars NPP Bantama Constituency elections One injured, three arrested as violence mars NPP Bantama Constituency elections

9 hours ago

GAC raises alarm over rising HIV infections among homosexuals in Bono Region GAC raises alarm over rising HIV infections among homosexuals in Bono Region 

Just in....
body-container-line