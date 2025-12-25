ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Poor WASSCE performance: ‘Students lacked analytical skills’ — Education Minister

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Education Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu
THU, 25 DEC 2025
Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu

The Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, has attributed the poor performance recorded in the 2025 West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) largely to students’ weak analytical and application skills.

His comments follow public concern over the Ghana-only WASSCE results, which showed a sharp decline in performance, especially in Core Mathematics.

Out of 461,736 candidates who sat the examination, more than half scored between D7 and F9 in Core Mathematics, marking the worst outcome in about eight years. Only 48.73 per cent obtained grades A1 to C6, down from 66.86 per cent in 2024.

Social Studies, English Language and Integrated Science also recorded significant drops.

Speaking on Accra-based Channel One TV on Wednesday, December 24, the Tamale South MP said examiner reports indicated that many candidates struggled to analyse and apply knowledge to practical questions.

“It was more of many of the students not being analytical. It was more like a challenge of application. They gave them graphs, and many of them couldn’t apply and analyse them properly, and that is what accounted for the poor performance,” he said.

The minister also noted that stricter invigilation and zero tolerance for examination malpractice contributed to the results.

Instead of apportioning blame, the minister said the outcome should serve as a wake-up call for reforms in the education sector.

“The WASSCE results are a reflection of the state of our education and a wake-up call for all of us, particularly in terms of quality improvement, infrastructure and the environment in which learners study,” he added.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Comments

Nana Ama | 12/25/2025 10:11:46 PM

This government is full of concert people.. where is the exquisite cuisine and the ex cellent school performance Mahama and Jane promised...soos sad

Comments1
Top Stories

4 hours ago

The Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping route for the worlds oil, is a major source of contention between the United States and Iran - - / AFP Trump and Iran's supreme leader trade threats as mediators try to save deal

4 hours ago

Huge waves crash on the coastline ahead of Typhoon Bavi in Wenling in eastern Chinas Zhejiang province on July 10, 2026. - Chinatopix Via AP More than 1 million evacuated as Typhoon Bavi makes landfall in China

7 hours ago

Franklin Cudjoe urges Minister to intervene as Azumah Resources, E&P dispute heads to international arbitration Franklin Cudjoe urges Minister to intervene as Azumah Resources, E&P dispute hea...

7 hours ago

MANI Africa Vice President Kofi Bentil 'They took the mud from the gutters and put them on the streets' – Kofi Bentil f...

7 hours ago

Susu Collector arraigned for allegedly defrauding 35 traders of GH¢156,455 Susu Collector arraigned for allegedly defrauding 35 traders of GH¢156,455

7 hours ago

Ghanaian teacher battles debt and visa crisis in Thailand Migration dream turns sour as Ghanaian teacher battles debt and visa crisis in T...

8 hours ago

South Africa World Cup midfielder Jayden Adams dies aged 25 South Africa World Cup midfielder Jayden Adams dies aged 25

8 hours ago

Former Akan NPP PC pays GHS105,000as T&T for 1,012 delegates ahead of constituency executives elections Former Akan NPP PC pays GHS105,000 as T&T for 1,012 delegates ahead of constitue...

8 hours ago

One injured, three arrested as violence mars NPP Bantama Constituency elections One injured, three arrested as violence mars NPP Bantama Constituency elections

8 hours ago

GAC raises alarm over rising HIV infections among homosexuals in Bono Region GAC raises alarm over rising HIV infections among homosexuals in Bono Region 

Just in....
body-container-line