Poor WASSCE performance: ‘Students lacked analytical skills’ — Education Minister

The Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, has attributed the poor performance recorded in the 2025 West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) largely to students’ weak analytical and application skills.

His comments follow public concern over the Ghana-only WASSCE results, which showed a sharp decline in performance, especially in Core Mathematics.

Out of 461,736 candidates who sat the examination, more than half scored between D7 and F9 in Core Mathematics, marking the worst outcome in about eight years. Only 48.73 per cent obtained grades A1 to C6, down from 66.86 per cent in 2024.

Social Studies, English Language and Integrated Science also recorded significant drops.

Speaking on Accra-based Channel One TV on Wednesday, December 24, the Tamale South MP said examiner reports indicated that many candidates struggled to analyse and apply knowledge to practical questions.

“It was more of many of the students not being analytical. It was more like a challenge of application. They gave them graphs, and many of them couldn’t apply and analyse them properly, and that is what accounted for the poor performance,” he said.

The minister also noted that stricter invigilation and zero tolerance for examination malpractice contributed to the results.

Instead of apportioning blame, the minister said the outcome should serve as a wake-up call for reforms in the education sector.

“The WASSCE results are a reflection of the state of our education and a wake-up call for all of us, particularly in terms of quality improvement, infrastructure and the environment in which learners study,” he added.