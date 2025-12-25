ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Cedi appreciates on Christmas Day, sells at GHS12.45 per dollar on forex market, GHS11.11 on interbank

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
CediRates Spotlight Cedi appreciates on Christmas Day, sells at GHS12.45 per dollar on forex market, GHS11.11 on interbank
THU, 25 DEC 2025

The Ghanaian cedi has sustained its appreciation run against the US dollar on Christmas Day, December 25, 2025, recording an average buying rate of GHS11.17 and a selling rate of GHS11.76.

At forex bureaus, the cedi is trading at GHS12.10 for dollar purchases and GHS12.45 for dollar sales.

These figures are sourced from Cedirates.com, a reliable Ghanaian platform that tracks daily currency and fuel rates.

On the Bank of Ghana interbank market, the cedi is trading at GHS11.09 for buying and GHS11.11 for selling.

For the British pound, the average forex bureau rate stands at GHS14.98 for buying and GHS15.85 for selling, while the Bank of Ghana’s interbank rate for the pound is GHS15.00.

The Euro is also trading at GHS13.07 for buying and GHS13.83 for selling at forex bureaus, with an interbank rate of GHS13.08.

In the money transfer space, LemFi and Taptap Send are offering dollar rates of GHS11.31 and GHS11.30 respectively for remittances from the US or UK to Ghana.

For the British pound, LemFi and Taptap Send are offering GHS15.23 and GHS15.20 respectively for remittances from the US or UK.

For the Euro, Taptap Send and LemFi have quoted GHS13.25 and GHS13.26 respectively for remittances from the US or UK to Ghana.

For digital subscription payments such as Netflix, Spotify, and Apple Music made via Visa and Mastercard, the exchange rate stands at GHS11.77 and 11.93 respectively.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

4 hours ago

The Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping route for the worlds oil, is a major source of contention between the United States and Iran - - / AFP Trump and Iran's supreme leader trade threats as mediators try to save deal

4 hours ago

Huge waves crash on the coastline ahead of Typhoon Bavi in Wenling in eastern Chinas Zhejiang province on July 10, 2026. - Chinatopix Via AP More than 1 million evacuated as Typhoon Bavi makes landfall in China

7 hours ago

Franklin Cudjoe urges Minister to intervene as Azumah Resources, E&P dispute heads to international arbitration Franklin Cudjoe urges Minister to intervene as Azumah Resources, E&P dispute hea...

7 hours ago

MANI Africa Vice President Kofi Bentil 'They took the mud from the gutters and put them on the streets' – Kofi Bentil f...

7 hours ago

Susu Collector arraigned for allegedly defrauding 35 traders of GH¢156,455 Susu Collector arraigned for allegedly defrauding 35 traders of GH¢156,455

7 hours ago

Ghanaian teacher battles debt and visa crisis in Thailand Migration dream turns sour as Ghanaian teacher battles debt and visa crisis in T...

8 hours ago

South Africa World Cup midfielder Jayden Adams dies aged 25 South Africa World Cup midfielder Jayden Adams dies aged 25

8 hours ago

Former Akan NPP PC pays GHS105,000as T&T for 1,012 delegates ahead of constituency executives elections Former Akan NPP PC pays GHS105,000 as T&T for 1,012 delegates ahead of constitue...

8 hours ago

One injured, three arrested as violence mars NPP Bantama Constituency elections One injured, three arrested as violence mars NPP Bantama Constituency elections

8 hours ago

GAC raises alarm over rising HIV infections among homosexuals in Bono Region GAC raises alarm over rising HIV infections among homosexuals in Bono Region 

Just in....
body-container-line