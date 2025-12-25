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Thu, 25 Dec 2025 Crime & Punishment

Police hunt 57-year-old man over alleged murder of wife in Ashanti Region

  Thu, 25 Dec 2025
Police hunt 57-year-old man over alleged murder of wife in Ashanti Region

Police have launched a manhunt for a 57-year-old man identified as Sarpong over the alleged killing of his wife at Gyametanhunu, a farming community in the Ashanti Region.

The incident is reported to have followed a heated dispute between the couple over the ownership of a cocoa farm. Residents say tensions in the marriage escalated after it emerged that Sarpong had impregnated another woman outside the union.

The deceased, believed to be 55 years old and a mother of four before marrying Sarpong, was reportedly distressed by the development. Community sources said she demanded a share of the cocoa farm jointly owned by the couple and insisted the matter be resolved before the other woman could be brought into their home.

Suspicion was raised when both husband and wife were not seen in the community for several days. A concerned neighbour alerted the area Assemblyman, who in turn contacted the police after a strong offensive odour began emanating from the couple’s room.

Police later forced their way into the room, where they discovered the woman’s lifeless body in an advanced state of decomposition, suggesting she had been dead for some time.

Sarpong is believed to have fled the area after the incident. Police say a search is ongoing to locate and arrest him, as investigations into the suspected murder continue.

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