NPP shall bounce back and win election 2028 — Afenyo-Markin

Minority Leader in Parliament and MP for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, says the New Patriotic Party (NPP) can recover from its 2024 defeat and reclaim power in the 2028 general elections if members remain united and disciplined.

He said the party’s comeback depends on respect for one another, forgiveness and the avoidance of internal conflicts that could weaken its chances ahead of the polls.

The Effutu MP was speaking in a Christmas Eve video message, delivered a little over a year after the NPP lost power, a defeat he described as painful and testing for the party.

“Let us not give up. However long it takes, the hour of victory will come, and that hour definitely shall be December 7, 2028,” he stated.

Afenyo-Markin said the period of mourning was over and that the party must now shift its focus to action and rebuilding.

“The time for sympathy has passed. The time for action has now arrived… unity is worth fighting for, standing for and sacrificing for, because the advance of unity leads to victory,” he said.

He urged party members to conduct themselves properly as preparations begin for the January 31, 2026, flagbearer primaries, cautioning against public disagreements that could damage the party’s image.

According to him, internal decay, not external opposition, poses the greatest threat to the NPP, stressing the need to resolve differences behind closed doors and reconnect with the grassroots.

He expressed confidence that the NPP’s history of overcoming setbacks would repeat itself to make the party rise again ahead of the December 7, 2028, elections.