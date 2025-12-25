Lawyer Effah-Dartey's son, two others in court over GH¢800,000 fraud 

A 34-year-old lawyer, Divine Effah Dartey, has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court over allegations that he aided two other persons to defraud a businessman in an excavator deal involving GH¢800,000.

The accused lawyer is alleged to have advised and facilitated the transaction, which formed part of a larger scheme to sell an excavator under false pretences. He pleaded not guilty to abetment of crime, namely defrauding by false pretences, and was admitted to police enquiry bail.

The bail application was moved by his father, Captain retired Nkrabeah Effah Dartey, and was granted by the court.

Also before the court were Mawuli Awadzi Amenyo, also known as Frank, a 49-year-old carpenter, and Jiang Tao, a warehouse manager. Amenyo, who was jointly charged with Rishan Mahanta said to be at large, pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit crime, namely defrauding by false pretences, and defrauding by false pretences. Mahanta is also said to be facing an additional charge of forgery of documents.

Jiang Tao was charged with abetment of crime and granted police enquiry bail, while Amenyo was admitted to bail in the sum of GH¢400,000 with two sureties, one to be justified.

The case, presided over by Mrs Evelyn Asamoah, has been adjourned to January 23, 2026.

Presenting the facts, Detective Chief Inspector Abel Amanie told the court that the complainant, Mr Kofi Boateng, is a businessman based at Asankragwa in the Western Region.

According to the prosecution, in September 2025, a witness, Richard Amankwah, informed Amenyo that Boateng was interested in purchasing an excavator for rental purposes. Amenyo allegedly responded that his boss, Mahanta, who operates from Accra, was involved in the importation and sale of excavators.

Boateng was later introduced to Amenyo and Mahanta, and on October 1, 2025, he travelled to Accra with others, including Amankwah and Oware Ebbah, to meet them. Amenyo allegedly led the group to the premises of Caitec Delta Limited, dealers in automobiles and heavy equipment, where Mahanta was introduced and a number of excavators were presented as his property.

The prosecution said Jiang Tao, despite being informed that the area was restricted to staff, released an ignition key to allow Boateng to test drive one of the excavators.

“This action was just to convince the complainant that Mahanta is actually the owner of the excavators,” the prosecution said.

Following the test drive, Boateng reportedly agreed to purchase a Sany hydraulic excavator with chassis number SY021CFP689S8 for GH¢1.7 million and made an upfront payment of GH¢800,000.

The prosecution said Amenyo later took Boateng to the offices of Nkrabeah and Associates at Kaneshie, where Effah Dartey was introduced as Mahanta’s lawyer. The accused lawyer allegedly assured Boateng that payment could safely be made and that he would deposit the money into Mahanta’s bank account.

Boateng subsequently withdrew GH¢800,000 from his bank and handed the cash to Effah Dartey at the law firm. The prosecution said Effah Dartey issued a receipt and handed over a forged Import Declaration Form purportedly from the Ghana Revenue Authority, bearing the excavator’s chassis number.

Amenyo was later said to have abandoned Boateng at Odorkor under the guise of contacting a low bed truck driver and subsequently became unreachable.

Boateng later discovered that neither Amenyo nor Mahanta owned the excavator. When he returned to the law firm, he was informed that the money had been collected on behalf of Mahanta.

“All effort made by the complainant to locate Amenyo and Mahanta failed and a complaint was made to the Police,” the prosecution said.

Amenyo was arrested on October 7, 2025, at Sowutuom and during interrogation allegedly admitted the offence, claiming the money was in the possession of Effah Dartey.

The prosecution added that Effah Dartey told investigators he had handed the money over to Mahanta, but further investigations revealed that Mahanta was not a registered client of Nkrabeah and Associates.