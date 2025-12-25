Global Peace Ambassadors Awards: Samuel Adobah Honoured for Commitment to Peace

Ghana has been ranked 61st out of 163 countries on the Global Peace Index, dropping six places from its previous position.

The country has also slipped from fourth to seventh place as the most peaceful nation in Sub-Saharan Africa, a development that has raised concerns over rising security challenges, governance issues and localized tensions.

Against this backdrop, the Universal Friendship Organisation (UFO) has intensified its efforts to promote peace development through friendship at both the local and global levels.

The President of the organisation, Samuel Adobah, has for years championed peace, tolerance and unity among diverse communities through the work of UFO. The organisation’s mission focuses on fostering understanding and mutual respect as a pathway to lasting peace.

Mr Adobah’s sustained advocacy and leadership have attracted international attention, culminating in his recognition at the Global Peace Ambassadors Awards, where he was honoured with the Youth Peace Advocacy of the Year award.

Organisers of the awards said the honour reflects Mr Adobah’s dedication to promoting peace and unity, as well as his consistent efforts to inspire positive social change.

In a congratulatory message, Mr Adobah underscored the need for collective responsibility in building peace, stressing that sustainable peace can only be achieved through the commitment of all stakeholders. He also expressed concern about the ongoing conflict in Bawku and its impact on national cohesion, calling for more inclusive and long term approaches to peacebuilding.

The Global Peace Ambassadors Awards ceremony recognised individuals and organisations making meaningful contributions to peace and development. Other awardees included former Black Stars player Samuel Nkum, veteran musician Madam Akosua Agyapong, and the Member of Parliament for Okaikwei South, Hon. Ernest Adomako, who were all honoured for their roles in promoting peace.

The recognition of Mr Adobah highlights the growing impact of the Universal Friendship Organisation’s work as it continues to advance peace and unity through friendship across communities.