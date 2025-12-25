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Campaign for flagbearer aspirant must be done with decorum — Afenyo-Markin to NPP members

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
NPP Minority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin
THU, 25 DEC 2025
Minority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin

Minority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has urged members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to conduct themselves with decorum, humility and respect as the party prepares for its upcoming flagbearer contest.

He said the manner in which party members engage one another ahead of the January 31, 2026, primaries will determine whether the NPP is seen as ready to return to power.

His comments come against the backdrop of lingering tensions within the party following its defeat in the 2024 general elections, which some observers say has deepened internal divisions and public disagreements among party actors.

There have also been concerns about early jostling among potential flagbearer aspirants, raising fears that unchecked rivalry could further weaken party unity ahead of the 2028 elections.

Speaking in a Christmas Eve video message, the Effutu MP said the period of mourning after the party’s electoral loss was over and that members must now focus on rebuilding and uniting for the future.

“Campaign for flagbearer aspirant must be done with decorum, humility and respect… Let our conduct inspire confidence, let the message offer hope and let our unity signal readiness for power,” he said.

“The time for sympathy has passed. The time for action has now arrived. Unity is worth fighting for, standing for and sacrificing for, because the advance of unity leads to victory,” added the Minority Leader.

Afenyo-Markin cautioned party members against washing their “dirty linen” in public and urged that disagreements be resolved internally to protect the credibility and moral authority of the party.

He further called on members to rally behind whoever emerges victorious after the primaries, stressing that the NPP’s chances in 2028 depend largely on discipline and collective effort.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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