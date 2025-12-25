'Ghana in deep trouble, becoming a banana republic' – Kwesi Pratt

Veteran journalist Kwesi Pratt has sounded a strong alarm over Ghana’s future, warning that the country is in serious difficulty and urgently needs a broad-based rescue effort that transcends partisan politics.

Speaking on Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana, Mr Pratt said the depth of institutional decline facing the country should be a matter of concern for all citizens, stressing that the situation can no longer be treated lightly.

“Everybody knows that Ghana is in trouble and we need to rally all the forces we can find to carry out a rescue mission,” he said, cautioning that the crisis could quickly worsen if decisive action is not taken.

He warned that continued political division and the failure to prioritise the national interest could have severe consequences for the country.

“If we do not rally around the flag and the interests of working people, this country can very, very quickly become a banana republic,” he stated, adding that his fears go beyond the immediate situation to the long term survival of the nation.

Mr Pratt argued that the challenges confronting Ghana demand leadership and cooperation that rise above party allegiance.

“We need people who belong to the NDC, NPP, CPP or PNC who can look beyond the narrow goal of capturing power and instead focus on the national interest,” he said.

According to him, the scale of the problems cuts across several state institutions, making unity, honesty and collective responsibility essential.

“I am deeply worried about both the present and the future of this country,” he added.