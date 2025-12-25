Constitutional Review Committee Is Wrong on the Institution of Chieftaincy in Ghana

It is not surprising that the Constitutional Review Committee (CRC) is fundamentally mistaken in its treatment of the Institution of Chieftaincy in Ghana. The Committee’s position is flawed on at least three critical fronts: (1) representation and participation in politics; (2) the direct election of Municipal and Metropolitan District Chief Executives (MMDCEs); and (3) grassroots leadership. These shortcomings reflect a deeper misreading of Ghana’s political culture, development imperatives, and indigenous governance systems. I elaborate below.

Representation and Participation in Politics

On page 120 of its report submitted to the government, the CRC “recommends that the current provision of Article 276 precluding Chiefs, including queen mothers, from participating in active party politics be retained.” This recommendation is outdated and analytically weak.

The prohibition of chiefs from “active politics” has long outlived its usefulness. Development, understood as a transformational process, is inherently political—it requires leadership, negotiation, mobilization, and accountability. To insist that the very institution with the deepest social legitimacy, communication reach, and mobilizational capacity must remain politically neutral is both unrealistic and counterproductive.

The CRC’s recommendation defies common sense. No nation confronting deep structural challenges enters a battle for development without deploying its most effective institutions. Yet, in Ghana’s case, the institution best placed to mobilize collective action at the local level is systematically relegated to the sidelines, despite the well-established principle that “all development is local.” This contradiction undermines both democratic participation and development effectiveness.

Direct Election of MMDCEs

The persistent underperformance of Ghana’s local government system is not primarily a function of whether MMDCEs are elected on partisan or non-partisan lines. Rather, it is the result of a systemic leadership and governance design anomaly.

At the national level, Ghana has embraced universal adult suffrage through competitive partisan elections as the accepted mechanism for representation and participation, notwithstanding its imperfections. What remains contentious—and unresolved—is the design of governance and leadership at the local level.

Under the 1992 Constitution, MMDCEs are appointed by the executive, while assembly and unit committee members are elected on a non-partisan basis. This hybrid arrangement has produced weak accountability, fragmented authority, and limited citizen ownership of development outcomes. As Ghana is internationally celebrated as a “beacon of democracy,” it was reasonable to expect the CRC to strengthen this democratic image by proposing local governance reforms rooted in Ghana’s own civilizational values and institutional realities.

Instead, the persistence of poverty, inequality, and vulnerability—despite the country’s relatively abundant human, natural, and material resources—continues unabated. A critical factor underpinning this paradox is the marginalization of the institution most capable of energizing popular participation in development: the Institution of Chieftaincy. By assigning it a largely ceremonial or passive role, the governance system deprives itself of a powerful catalyst for inclusive development.

Grassroots Leadership

Grassroots leadership is indispensable to national transformation, particularly in a society grappling with a breakdown of moral values and a youthful population that is vulnerable, idle, and increasingly engaged in destructive survival strategies, such as illegal mining and digging beneath residential structures for livelihood.

Prominent national figures, including the Asantehene and the Minister responsible for Local Government, Chieftaincy, and Religious Affairs, have repeatedly argued that empowering chiefs could significantly curb these practices. Chiefs possess moral authority, local legitimacy, and proximity to the youth—assets that formal state institutions often lack.

The question of empowering chiefs is therefore not peripheral; it is central to Ghana’s institution-building agenda. The nation must confront related critical questions honestly, rather than stifling indigenous institutions that have been nurtured by the majority and have demonstrated resilience over several centuries.

The Way Forward

Going forward, the present administration must treat the empowerment of the Institution of Chieftaincy as a fundamental, stand-alone constitutional and governance issue, rather than as an afterthought in broader reforms.

Clear guidance is required on the nature and scope of this empowerment—legal, administrative, and financial—because the extent of empowerment will determine effectiveness. Without such clarity, Ghana risks perpetuating a governance system that weakens its most enduring institutions while struggling to deliver meaningful development outcomes at the local level.

The author is the Founder and Manager of the Blended Knowledge Solutions Network (www.bksnetwork.org). The views expressed here are elaborated in his publication, Leadership in Independent Africa: Six Decades On: The Blended Representation Principles as a Case for Afro-Optimism (London: Zed Books, 2024).