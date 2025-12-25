Belgium joins South Africa's genocide case against Israel at UN court

Belgium has become the latest country to join a case brought by South Africa before the International Court of Justice that accuses Israel of committing genocide in the Gaza Strip.

The UN's highest court, based in The Hague, said in a statement on Tuesday that Brussels had filed a declaration of intervention.

Belgium's intervention does not mean it fully supports South Africa's accusations, nor that it defends Israel, but that it intends to clarify its interpretation of international law in the context of the case.

By joining the case, Belgium intends to reaffirm its commitment to enforcing the UN treaty on genocide and in particular argue that an ongoing military conflict should not prevent the court establishing whether a war crime had taken place, the country said in its official filing.

Several other countries – including Brazil, Colombia, Ireland, Mexico, Spain and Turkey – have already joined the case.

South Africa brought a case at the United Nations' highest court in December 2023, alleging Israel's Gaza offensive breached the 1948 UN convention on genocide.

Israel denies the accusation.

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A final decision on the core of the case could take years.

In rulings in January, March and May 2024, the ICJ told Israel to do everything possible to prevent acts of genocide in Gaza, including by providing urgently needed humanitarian aid to prevent famine.

The orders are legally binding, but the court has no concrete means to enforce them.

Israel has criticised the proceedings and rejected the accusations.

Recognition of Palestine

Belgium was among several countries to recognise the State of Palestine in September – though it said it would not formally take the step until Hamas has been excluded from Palestinian leadership.

Nearly 80 percent of UN member states now recognise Palestinian statehood, including France.

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South Africa has long championed the cause of Palestinians, likening their plight to its own oppressed people under apartheid – a comparison Israel strongly rejects.

The United States, Israel's closest ally, has rejected South Africa's case as baseless and cut aid to the country over its land reform policy as well as the genocide claim.

The US has also imposed sanctions on members of the International Criminal Court, which issued arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, along with former Hamas commander Mohammed Deif.

(with AFP)