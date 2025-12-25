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Soldiers remove Alhaji Seidu Abagre from Bawku following Otumfuo peace mediation report

  Thu, 25 Dec 2025
Headlines Alhaji Seidu Abagre
THU, 25 DEC 2025
Alhaji Seidu Abagre

Personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces have removed Alhaji Seidu Abagre from Bawku in accordance with recommendations contained in the mediation report on the Bawku conflict led by the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

In a statement issued by the Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mohammed Mubarak, the operation was carried out on the afternoon of December 24, 2025, as part of measures to safeguard peace and stability in the troubled area.

The statement recalled that while presenting his mediation report to President John Dramani Mahama on December 16, 2025, the Asantehene recommended the strict enforcement of Ghana’s existing laws that recognise Asigri Abugrago Azorka II as the lawful Bawku Naba. Otumfuo described the enforcement of the law as the most crucial step towards restoring lasting peace in Bawku and the wider Kusasi traditional area.

According to the Interior Ministry, Alhaji Seidu Abagre is safe and currently in the custody of the security agencies.

The ministry explained that the action forms part of the implementation of proposals outlined in the Otumfuo led mediation process aimed at resolving the protracted Bawku conflict.

Government has reaffirmed its commitment to restoring peace and security in Bawku and appealed to residents to remain calm and cooperate fully with security agencies as efforts continue to ensure lasting stability in the area.

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Comments

Nii Teiko Abonua | 12/26/2025 10:56:44 AM

I wonder whether the Ashantis would recognise the recomendations of the Bawku Naba, over issues relating to the Ashanti Stool.

Comments2
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