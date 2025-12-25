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Motorists, traders stranded on bad Elubo–Enchi road

  Thu, 25 Dec 2025
General News Motorists, traders stranded on bad Elubo–Enchi road
THU, 25 DEC 2025

Some motorists transporting tonnes of foodstuffs, farmers, and traders have been stranded on the deplorable Elubo-Enchi road connecting the Western and Western North Regions on the eve of Christmas.

Despite repeated media reports about the road's poor condition and its inclusion under the government's Big Push road projects, commuters continue to face severe difficulties, particularly around the stretch leading to the Tano River Bridge.

Travellers are forced to abandon tricycles and traverse long distances on foot through mud and bushy areas, while traders transporting foodstuffs risk losing their investments as trucks remain stuck in the slippery road.

Residents and travelers described the situation as “distressful” and “chaotic,” warning that without urgent intervention, the road conditions could continue to disrupt transportation and commerce during the festive period.

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