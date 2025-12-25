Newborn Baby Reported Missing at One Heart Hospital Tamale in Shock

A newborn baby was allegedly stolen from the One Heart Hospital in the Lamashegu suburb of Tamale, leaving family, health workers, and residents in shock and prompting an urgent police investigation.

How the Incident Happened

The incident occurred on Sunday, December 21, 2025. According to the baby’s mother, Safiyatu Abdul Mumin, she briefly stepped out of the delivery room to use the washroom. Upon her return, she discovered her newborn son was no longer in the ward, sparking panic and alarm among her and relatives.

Reports indicate that a woman, believed to have posed as a nurse, entered the labour ward and told staff she would take the newborn to administer an injection. The woman then left the hospital carrying the baby and did not return.

Police Action and Arrests

In response to the incident, the Northern Regional Police Command, through the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU), launched a rapid probe. Police have arrested three people in connection with the case:

Two nurses Abubakari Fatima Bintu and Grace Asiedu Mensah who were on duty in the ward at the time.

A security guard Abukari Iddi who was on duty during the incident.

Authorities say that intelligence-led operations are underway to arrest others who may be linked to the baby’s disappearance and to trace the child’s whereabouts.

Manhunt and Public Appeal

The police have also launched a manhunt for the suspected woman who allegedly took the baby from the hospital. Officials are working to uncover whether additional accomplices were involved and have urged the public to assist with any credible information that could help locate the infant safely.

Community Reaction

The case has sparked widespread concern across Tamale, with many residents questioning security and procedures in health facilities, especially in maternity areas. The emotional trauma for the baby’s family has been widely reported, with the mother recounting the moment she returned to find her child gone as absolutely devastating.

What Happens Next

The Ghana Police Service continues to treat the case with urgency, emphasizing that all leads including hospital staff records, witness interviews, and community tips are being followed. The ultimate goal remains the safe recovery of the newborn and the arrest of all those responsible.

Mustapha Bature Sallama

Medical Science communicator.

Private Investigator and Criminal

Investigation and Intelligence Analysis,

International Conflict Management and Peace Building. Alumni Gandhi Global Academy United States Institute of Peace.

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