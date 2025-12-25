How Money Became Important in Ghana: From Shared Living to “Wu Suro Wude”

In earlier times in Ghana, money was not the center of life. Communities were built on togetherness, mutual support, and sharing. People farmed, fished, and traded goods through barter. Help was given freely, and survival depended more on relationships than on cash. Over the years, however, money has become very important in Ghana, influencing how people live, think, and even show kindness.

Life Before Money Ruled Everything

Traditionally, Ghanaian society valued communal living. Water from rivers and streams was free. Visitors were fed without charge. If someone needed to use a washroom, it was not a paid service. Charity was not announced or advertised it was simply how people lived. The extended family system ensured that no one was completely abandoned.

The Shift to a Money-Driven Society

With colonization, modernization, and urbanization, Ghana gradually moved into a cash economy. People began to work for wages, pay taxes, and buy manufactured goods. Cities grew, and life became more individualistic. As population increased, resources became commercialized.

Today, almost everything has a price. Public washrooms are no longer free you must pay before you use them. Clean drinking water, known as sachet water or “pure water,” is sold everywhere, yet it is not free. Even though water is essential for life, access depends on money.

This shows how money has become a gatekeeper to basic needs and comfort.

Charity Is a Lifestyle, Not a One-Time Act

Despite this strong focus on money, charity still plays an important role in Ghanaian values. Charity is not only for the rich; it is a lifestyle. Helping others, sharing what little you have, and showing kindness reflect true Ghanaian culture.

However, in today’s economy, charity is sometimes mixed with business thinking. People want to help, but they also need to survive.

Business Strategy and “Wu Suro Wude”

Because of this balance between kindness and profit, business strategies like “buy one get one free” have become popular. In local terms, this is known as “wu suro wude”, meaning you take one, you add one. It is a clever way of attracting customers while still showing a form of generosity.

Though it is a marketing strategy, it reflects a cultural idea of sharing. Customers feel valued, and businesses remain competitive. This shows how modern Ghana blends charity, culture, and commerce.

Conclusion

Money became important in Ghana due to modernization, urban growth, and economic changes. Today, even basic needs like washrooms and drinking water are paid for. While money drives development, it should not replace humanity. Charity must remain a lifestyle, even in business and daily life. Practices like “wu suro wude” remind us that sharing can still exist in a money-centered society.

In the end, money may buy comfort, but kindness builds community and that is priceless.

Mustapha Bature Sallama

Medical Science communicator.

Private Investigator and Criminal

Investigation and Intelligence Analysis,

International Conflict Management and Peace Building. Alumni Gandhi Global Academy United States Institute of Peace.

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