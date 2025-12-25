Five ministers shine in Ghana's 2025 Citizens' Survey

Food and Agriculture Minister, Hon. Eric Opoku

Five ministers have emerged as the top performers in the 2025 Citizens' Perception Survey conducted by Feedback Africa Limited.

Hon. Eric Opoku (Food and Agriculture), Dr. Ato Forson (Finance), Hon. Haruna Iddrisu (Education), Hon. John Abdulai Jinapor (Energy), and Hon. Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka (Interior) took the top spots.

According to Prof. Smart Sarpong, Team Lead of Feedback Africa Limited and lecturer at Kumasi Technical University, the rankings reflect citizens' real-life experiences and perceptions, rather than internal government assessments.

The survey reveals what Ghanaians see and can readily recall about their ministers' performance. He said the survey methodology focused on functional visibility, requiring respondents not only to name top-performing ministers but also to identify specific achievements associated with them.

“These ministers emerged at the top because their work resonates with citizens. People could easily recall their names and point to what they have done,” he explained.

He stressed that the exercise captures public perception, noting that some ministers may be working effectively behind the scenes but remain invisible to the public.

Prof. Sarpong urged ministers to place greater emphasis on public engagement and communication, describing visibility as a core element of governance. “It is not enough for a minister to know what they are doing. Citizens must also know. If people cannot recall your achievements, then the impact has not been fully felt,” he said.

He added that this approach ensures accountability and enables citizens to assess government performance through their own lived experiences.

The 2025 survey ranked 25 sector ministries, excluding the Defence and Environment ministries for methodological reasons. These ministries are expected to be incorporated into future assessments. Prof. Sarpong noted that several ministers ranked just below the top five also recorded strong visibility and may feature prominently in future surveys.